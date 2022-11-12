The former president is in the midst of a vintage online meltdown.





Donald Trump was removed from Twitter for, let’s see, using it to encourage an insurgent riot in which five people died. He has since founded his own social platform, Truth Socialnaturally, it has been plagued by lawsuits and investigations into the frauds he uses as he used Twitter: to repost his followers with disturbing flattery memes and pursue various grudges .

Right now he has a lot of grudges to chase. Voices in his hated/beloved mainstream media, as well as a few within the Republican Party itself, observe that his influence on the GOP is likely one of the main reasons he is compiling the worst midterm performance by an opposition party. since 2002. Candidates whom Trump has endorsed and who themselves have endorsed his theories of stealing the 2020 presidential election have lost a number of key races while running behind non-MAGA Republicans in their states. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has strategically avoided associating with Trump since 2020 when he was previously a major supporter, won re-election by a double-digit margin and was widely touted as a candidate for the 2024 presidential inauguration.

Trump doesn’t care about this characterization of recent events or the suggestion that anyone but him could win all 24 primaries, and in more than a dozen Truth Social posts since Tuesday has attacked a variety of targets:

Losing Colorado GOP nominee Joe ODea for walking away from the MAGA wing of the party. (He lost BIG and could have won, but had a death wish.)

Ron DeSantis, for supporting ODea. (Ron DeSanctimonious.)

Ron DeSantis, for receiving fewer votes in Florida in 2022 than Trump received in 2020. (Not really a meaningful fact given that the midterm turnout is lower than the turnout presidential everywhere.)

News Corp., which owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, for posting positive content about Ron DeSanctimonious, who came to see me in desperate condition in 2017 when he first came forward for governor and wanted an endorsement. (That series of posts was 485 words long, including a claim that federal agents were sent to Florida to secure DeSantis’ election. You can read those words here if you like.)

News Corp board member Paul Ryan and Broken Old Crow board member Mitch McConnell for failing to get him border wall funding during their respective terms from 2017 to 2018 as as Speaker of the House and Majority Leader in the Senate.

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc (who lost) for disavowing stolen election rhetoric in the general election (albeit temporarily).

Fox News again, for airing recent criticism of him and for not supporting him enough in 2015 and 2016.

Facebook, for suspending his account when Twitter did.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for reporting that Trump had privately criticized the loss of Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

Oz, for not being a vocal 2020 election denier. His mistake, Trump wrote. (Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has made stealing the 2020 election the centerpiece of his campaign, lost 10 points more than Oz.)

So how does Ol Mitch feel? How the Democrats Fought Dirty and Won Meet the Pollster Who Convinced Republicans There Would Be a Red Wave and Was Super-Duper Wrong Phew, Mike Pences’ New Book Makes Hilarious Claims About Trump!

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is apparently, along with DeSantis, one of the most prominent Republicans who has tried not to associate himself too closely with the MAGA movement. Wrote Trump: Young Kin (That’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?)

There is a relevant if not surprising conclusion here, namely that Trump will not listen to those in his party who suggest he could benefit from his toning down his rhetoric and ceding main character status to less polarizing figures. The question: will his supporters agree with these criticisms? For one thing, this is the party’s third consecutive disappointing election cycle, particularly this year at the state legislature level. On the other hand, Trumpism is increasingly grounded in a religious belief that it represents a just majority and that events that indicate otherwise were orchestrated by its enemies. We’ve hiked this route several times, in fact, and it always ended in the same place.

