Erdogan’s rival Imamoglu should be convicted and banned from politics: Turkish prosecutor

A Turkish prosecutor on Friday demanded that a court convict and impose a political ban on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for insulting officials, but the case was adjourned until December.
Polls show that Imamoglu would be a serious challenger for Erdogan if he were to stand in national elections in years to come. The main opposition candidate for the presidency has not yet been chosen.
Imamoglu narrowly won the March 2019 municipal elections against the candidate of Erdogan’s ruling AK party. After those results were nullified, he won the re-vote by a comfortable margin. His victory ended the 25-year rule in Turkey’s largest city by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors.
Imamoglu is accused of insulting public officials in a speech he gave in 2019, in which he said those who canceled the elections were fools. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of four years.
A jail sentence or political ban is expected to be upheld by any appeals court, possibly extending beyond elections scheduled for no later than June 2023.
Supporters stand outside the Anadolu courthouse in Istanbul during the trial of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, accused of insulting election officials in Kartal district, on November 11, 2022. (AFP)
The court adjourned the case on Friday to consider the defense lawyers’ request to challenge the judge. He set the next hearing for December 14.
The (prosecutors) opinion produced without considering our request for a judge’s recusal is against the standards of judicial procedure and shows that they came prepared with the decision, said Gokhan Gunaydin, a lawyer for Imamoglu.
Police cordoned off the roads approaching the courthouse on the Asian side of Istanbul, after a district governor banned protests in the area for the day.
More than 1,000 people gathered in support of Imamoglu at a town square about 2 km away, which was excluded from the ban.
The crowd waved their party banners and chanted: You will never walk alone.
I am ashamed of this court. I don’t care, Imamoglu said in an interview with broadcaster Fox TV on Friday morning.
The outcome of Turkey’s 2023 elections depends on the ability of the Imamoglus People’s Republican Party (CHP) and other opponents to join forces against Erdogan and his Islamist-origin AK Party, which has ruled for two decades.
Critics say Turkish courts are bending to Erdogan’s will. The government claims that the judiciary is independent.
Birol Baskan, a nonresident scholar at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said Imamoglu was the opposition’s best chance of defeating Erdogan, but argued he might not be convicted.
Courts are unlikely to convict him, as it would make him a martyr in the eyes of voters and give him more momentum, he said.
