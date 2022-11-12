Erdogan’s rival Imamoglu should be convicted and banned from politics: Turkish prosecutor





A Turkish prosecutor on Friday demanded that a court convict and impose a political ban on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for insulting officials, but the case was adjourned until December. Polls show that Imamoglu would be a serious challenger for Erdogan if he were to stand in national elections in years to come. The main opposition candidate for the presidency has not yet been chosen. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Imamoglu narrowly won the March 2019 municipal elections against the candidate of Erdogan’s ruling AK party. After those results were nullified, he won the re-vote by a comfortable margin. His victory ended the 25-year rule in Turkey’s largest city by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors. Imamoglu is accused of insulting public officials in a speech he gave in 2019, in which he said those who canceled the elections were fools. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. A jail sentence or political ban is expected to be upheld by any appeals court, possibly extending beyond elections scheduled for no later than June 2023. Supporters stand outside the Anadolu courthouse in Istanbul during the trial of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, accused of insulting election officials in Kartal district, on November 11, 2022. (AFP) The court adjourned the case on Friday to consider the defense lawyers’ request to challenge the judge. He set the next hearing for December 14. The (prosecutors) opinion produced without considering our request for a judge’s recusal is against the standards of judicial procedure and shows that they came prepared with the decision, said Gokhan Gunaydin, a lawyer for Imamoglu. Police cordoned off the roads approaching the courthouse on the Asian side of Istanbul, after a district governor banned protests in the area for the day. More than 1,000 people gathered in support of Imamoglu at a town square about 2 km away, which was excluded from the ban. The crowd waved their party banners and chanted: You will never walk alone. I am ashamed of this court. I don’t care, Imamoglu said in an interview with broadcaster Fox TV on Friday morning. The outcome of Turkey’s 2023 elections depends on the ability of the Imamoglus People’s Republican Party (CHP) and other opponents to join forces against Erdogan and his Islamist-origin AK Party, which has ruled for two decades. Critics say Turkish courts are bending to Erdogan’s will. The government claims that the judiciary is independent. Birol Baskan, a nonresident scholar at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said Imamoglu was the opposition’s best chance of defeating Erdogan, but argued he might not be convicted. Courts are unlikely to convict him, as it would make him a martyr in the eyes of voters and give him more momentum, he said. Read more: Turkish parliament passes law to restructure judiciary, strengthening Erdogan Turkish opposition figure Kaftancioglu rejects new accusation of insulting Erdogan Turkey’s Erdogan sues opposition rival over death in Iraq

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2022/11/11/Erdogan-rival-Imamoglu-should-be-convicted-banned-from-politics-Turkish-prosecutor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos