Marla Maples reunites with ex Donald Trump and Melania at daughter Tiffany’s rehearsal dinner

Tiffany Trump’s entire family gathered for her wedding weekend.

The bride-to-be, 29, was joined by her mother Marla Maples and her father, former President Donald Trump, for her rehearsal dinner on Friday as she prepared to wed fiancé Michael Boulos on Saturday.

The bride’s parents, who were married from 1993 to 1999, posed for a photo with Donald’s wife, Melania Trump. Also present was the bride’s sister, Ivanka Trump.

Maples, 59, gave a glimpse of her wedding preparation with a photo on her Instagram story showing an open bible she labeled “I Corinthians” and a pink notebook in which she wrote “letters to Tiffany.”

“The day before the wedding and starting like this,” she wrote.

She also shared a slideshow of photos from Tiffany’s life, writing in the caption, “Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know that you will always be my baby , now and beyond on your wedding day. I love you, Mom.

Tiffany and Boulos got engaged in January 2021, at the end of her father’s term as president, announcing the news on social media the day before he left.

tiffany trump wedding weekend

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! I feel blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she wrote at the time, along with a photo of her and her fiancé smiling together near the rose garden.

Boulos, who is French and Lebanese and the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria, proposed to White House Rose Garden with a huge diamond, a source told PEOPLE last July.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December 2017 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

Tiffany lives in Miami with her mother Maples not far from her father’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

Growing up in Calabasas, Calif., with her mother, a source close to the Trump family told PEOPLE in 2018, “Tiffany hasn’t been as intimately involved in the family dynamics as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr. She didn’t really talk much about her father, she was always a bit independent of the whole family.

The wedding comes amid reports that Donald, 76, will announce a second presidential race for 2024 after the recent midterm elections.

