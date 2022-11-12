President Joko Widodo calls Myanmar crisis ‘worst’

Leaders of ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries on Friday (11/11) struggled to reach consensus on how to pressure Myanmar to to comply with the peace plan.

Violence in the member state has spiraled out of control since the military took over in 2021.

ASEAN has banned the leaders of Myanmar, also known as Burma, from participating in high-level events, such as the ongoing summit in Phnom Penh. The ban is an attempt to pressure Myanmar into complying with ASEAN’s five-point peace plan. However, so far the ban has had no effect.

Indonesia will assume the rotating leadership seat of ASEAN after Cambodia. President Joko Widodo told reporters on the sidelines of the summit that he had offered to extend the ban on Myanmar political representation outside the summit and foreign ministers’ meetings to other events. This expansion has been encouraged by human rights organizations.





The ASEAN plan calls for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between all parties, mediation by the ASEAN special envoy, the provision of humanitarian aid and the visit of a special envoy to Myanmar to meet with all parties.

The Myanmar government initially approved the plan, but made little effort to implement it. Under the current ban on political representation, Myanmar is allowed to send non-political representatives, but refuses.

Singapore and Malaysia, and at times Brunei, have backed Indonesia’s calls to step up action against Myanmar, according to a diplomat with access to the talks. He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed meeting.

ASEAN has decided not to suspend Myanmar’s membership in ASEAN. At least for now.

Thailand, supported by Cambodia and Laos, rejected Indonesia’s proposal. Their reasoning was that extending the de facto ban on representation would amount to suspending the country’s membership, the diplomat said.

This situation has become a paramount issue for ASEAN, and Jokowi stressed the importance of reaching an agreement.

The situation in Myanmar should not hold ASEAN hostage, he said. [ka/ab]