President Joko Widodo calls Myanmar crisis ‘worst’

Leaders of ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries on Friday (11/11) struggled to reach consensus on how to pressure Myanmar to to comply with the peace plan.
Violence in the member state has spiraled out of control since the military took over in 2021.
ASEAN has banned the leaders of Myanmar, also known as Burma, from participating in high-level events, such as the ongoing summit in Phnom Penh. The ban is an attempt to pressure Myanmar into complying with ASEAN’s five-point peace plan. However, so far the ban has had no effect.
Indonesia will assume the rotating leadership seat of ASEAN after Cambodia. President Joko Widodo told reporters on the sidelines of the summit that he had offered to extend the ban on Myanmar political representation outside the summit and foreign ministers’ meetings to other events. This expansion has been encouraged by human rights organizations.
The ASEAN plan calls for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between all parties, mediation by the ASEAN special envoy, the provision of humanitarian aid and the visit of a special envoy to Myanmar to meet with all parties.
The Myanmar government initially approved the plan, but made little effort to implement it. Under the current ban on political representation, Myanmar is allowed to send non-political representatives, but refuses.
Singapore and Malaysia, and at times Brunei, have backed Indonesia’s calls to step up action against Myanmar, according to a diplomat with access to the talks. He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed meeting.
ASEAN has decided not to suspend Myanmar’s membership in ASEAN. At least for now.
Thailand, supported by Cambodia and Laos, rejected Indonesia’s proposal. Their reasoning was that extending the de facto ban on representation would amount to suspending the country’s membership, the diplomat said.
This situation has become a paramount issue for ASEAN, and Jokowi stressed the importance of reaching an agreement.
The situation in Myanmar should not hold ASEAN hostage, he said. [ka/ab]
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos