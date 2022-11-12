Politics
‘Putin will lose, China will get stronger’: Boris Johnson’s predictions for the world | Latest India News
“Putin will rightly lose… Russian exports of military equipment will be affected… and the war in Ukraine will strengthen China…” – former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made three predictions on the fifth and final day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and called for stronger economic, political and military ties between the UK and India.
Johnson – who resigned as prime minister in early July – also spoke about the ongoing free trade deal between the two countries, saying the deal had “mysteriously developed a flat tire since I left my duties”.
Threats reported from climate change, Covid and “authoritarian” regimes, he said “we must continue because the threat has increased”.
In talks with Hindustan Times Editor R Sukumar, the Conservative Party MP also touched on Brexit, the immigration debate in the UK and China, calling the Asian country a ‘giant fact in our lives” and pointing out that Delhi and London had found a way to work with Beijing.
“We live in dangerous times…even though Britain and India are not bound together by family and sentiment, by trade and economic interest…we are drawn together because of the irresponsible behavior of some of the (most) dangerous autocracies in the world.”
On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the “special military operation” launched by President Vladimir Putin in February that shows no sign of conclusion – Johnson then made his three predictions.
“First…Putin will lose. He will be rightly beaten by the simple heroism of love for the country (shown) by the people of Ukraine. I can tell you that the UK will continue to support them – economically, politically and militarily – until they ‘took over their country,’ he said.
The former UK prime minister called Putin a ‘master of propaganda’ and warned he would eventually turn his ‘certain’ defeat into victory for Russia, and said he expected the Russians swallow the story.
“Secondly… Russian exports of military equipment will be seriously affected in the world because of what is happening (in Ukraine). This is a disastrous advertisement for the Russian war machine. 60% of precision missiles are turned out to be duds – it’s less accurate than my first serve in tennis Chinese-made tires exploded under Russian armored cars,” he quipped.
Johnson also pointed out that Russia – which exports billions of weapons to India – has failed to control Ukrainian airspace despite its superior strength.
“Third is that across Asia, this disastrous miscalculation by Putin will seriously weaken Russia and strengthen China. You can already see this happening in Uzbekistan and throughout the former Soviet Union and beyond. The bear looks increasingly seedy and desperate.”
He also called Putin a “(Chinese President) Xi Jinping’s punk” and said Russia was “pushed by an assertive kung fu giant panda (a reference to China)”.
“I would say that given the tension that we see in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region and the obvious correlation with what is happening in Ukraine and Taiwan in the South China Sea … it is increasingly vital that our two democracies work together for our economic health and collective stability.”
Johnson said that collaboration was already in place and cited the cooperation between India and the UK in the production of Covid vaccines as an example. The AztraZeneca vaccine was developed by British scientists at Oxford University and mass-produced by the Serum Institute in Pune.
The former British prime minister also pointed to China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy – which has been harshly criticized – to dismiss suggestions “that democracies are not as good as authoritarian regimes at dealing with pandemics”.
“It’s our two democracies that have come together to distribute billions of doses of vaccines around the world,” Johnson said, declaring, “I personally am the beneficiary of AstraZeneca masala.”
In a final speech for increased trade between the UK and India, Johnson reminded his audience that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided on Diwali (October 24) in April.
“Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I wonder what the delay is… the possibilities (of collaboration) are immense but we must continue as the threat has grown. I know the Government Modi wants it…and I know my government wants it too.”
