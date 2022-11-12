At G20, Biden to ask Xi Jinping to help contain North Korea’s ‘worst tendencies’; will not meet Saudi prince MBS





According to reports, on the sidelines of the upcoming Group of 20 industrialized countries meeting in Indonesia, US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, while a similar meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not scheduled. planned. the cards. According to an AFP report, when meeting with the Chinese president, Biden will urge him to curb North Korea’s ‘worst tendencies’ and warn the leader that Pyongyang’s arms buildup will lead to a military presence American “reinforced” in Asia. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that in a Monday meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Biden will tell him that his country has “an interest in playing a constructive role in contain North Korea’s worst tendencies”. . Watch | Fine print WION | North Korea not sure about its air force? North Korea plans to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017 and, according to Reuters, the United States is worried and believes China and Russia have the means to prevent them. Additionally, Biden will tell Xi that if North Korea “continues down this path,” it will simply mean an even stronger US military and security presence in the region. The senior US official said Biden would not impose demands on China, but would instead give Xi “his perspective”. Sullivan was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Cambodia for an ASEAN regional meeting this weekend, AFP reports. He added that it is because “North Korea poses a threat not just to the United States, not just to (South Korea) and Japan, but to peace and stability in the entire region.” . Read also | President Joe Biden hopes to build ‘floor’ for relations with China, says he won’t make any fundamental concessions It’s “of course up to them” whether China wants to exert more pressure on North Korea, reiterated Sullivan, the US national adviser. However, he added that with North Korea set to test a nuclear bomb shortly and rapidly expand its missile capabilities, “the operational situation is more acute right now.” International restrictions imposed by the United States have not been able to stop North Korea’s expanding arsenal. This year, it conducted a record number of weapons tests, including the testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the American mainland. Read also | North Korea fires another ballistic missile, South identifies recovered debris as part of Soviet-era weapon While China and Russia backed tougher UN sanctions after North Korea’s last nuclear test in 2017, they rejected a US-led effort for more action in May on recovery. of the country’s ballistic missile launches. Both countries have been accused by US officials of supporting Pyongyang’s missile and bomb programs by improperly complying with UN Security Council sanctions. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/joe-biden-to-ask-xi-jinping-to-play-a-constructive-role-in-restraining-north-koreas-worst-tendencies-533463 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos