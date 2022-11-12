The tables are turned as England and Pakistan revisit that MCG night in 1992





Pakistan, on the other hand, had clocked such a perfect run that Imran Khans’ side knocked out Australia on the final day of play before the semi-finals by beating previously unbeaten New Zealand and then again made the rounds against Martin Crowes’ team in the semi-finals. -final at Aucklands Eden Park.

Part by design, part by chance of available players, Pakistan’s victory was made memorable by the attacking flair of a young trio of major talents: Wasim Akram’s speed and swing with the ball, legs and the whirling wrongs of Mushtaq Ahmed, and the immense power of a young and agile Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Balanced with the shrewd experience of Imran and Javed Miandad, Pakistan’s youth and their unbridled license to chase boundaries and wickets, rather than pushing singles with the bat or trying to contain with the ball, have regularly smashed England throughout the final.

Thirty years later, Pakistan once again escaped early mishaps to sneak into the semi-finals and then qualify for the final. But apart from this detail, the roles of the two parties are perfectly reversed.

At their best, Babar Azam’s side play a stifling but not particularly high style of T20, relying on consistent excellence and discipline with the ball to keep targets within reach of a batting formation that, after Babar and Mohammed Rizwan, is neither the deepest nor the fastest.

The indifferent presentations of the Babars at this tournament have, so far, at least provided more opportunities for this middle order to show off its wares.

The Pakistanis, led by Imran Khan, celebrate their triumph. Credit:Craig Golding

England, meanwhile, took 23 years to completely escape the conventions of limited-percentage cricket. Eoin Morgan, after leading his team to an ignominious elimination from the 2015 50 Plus Cup, reshaped the team into a much more fearless image, seeking a deep batting formation to attack in the style of Hales and Jos Buttler against the India in Adelaide on Thursday evening. .

So in the 1992 return game, not only was the format different, but also the way the two teams played. This time it will be Pakistan hoping to contain England’s most extravagant talent, and England looking to overwhelm Pakistan with pure belligerent intent.

Memories of the 1992 Cricket World Cup.Credit: The Age

