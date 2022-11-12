Turkish journalist on Erdoan’s wishlist worries about his future in Sweden

An exiled Turkish journalist in Stockholm fears he is being used as bargaining chip after Turkey’s president named his extradition key to approving Sweden’s NATO bid, Turkish minute reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

Blent Kene, the former editor of the Todays Zaman daily, is the only person President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has identified by name among the dozens Ankara wants to extradite in exchange for approving Sweden’s candidacy for membership. membership.

Kene told AFP he was dining with his wife and son on Tuesday, watching an Erdoan press conference on his mobile phone, when he heard the Turkish leader utter his name.

Erdoan told reporters when pressed about the terrorists he wants to extradite from Sweden that Kene was on the list.

And that’s just my name. Not a list of other people, just my name, says the 53-year-old former columnist blacklisted in Ankara for supporting a movement founded by Fethullah Glen, the US-based preacher wanted after a coup state failed in 2016 in Turkey.

While Kene was aware of Ankara’s extradition request for him, hearing his name pronounced like that surprised me (and) had a shocking effect on my wife. She couldn’t say anything for minutes.

Ankara has blocked Sweden’s accession process, with the extradition of Kurdish refugees and other Turkish dissidents the main sticking point.

Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that its judiciary is independent and has the final say in extradition matters.

I trust Sweden, but not sure

Ankara has over time increased the number of people it wants to extradite: first 33, then 45, then 73, in unofficial lists published by media close to the Turkish government.

Kene thinks Erdoan mentioned his name because he’s known me for decades from his long career as a journalist, and because it was the first name he came to mind.

The other explanation is much more pessimistic and serious and is that he really hates me and this was an opportunity to express his hate once again.

Kene has lived since 2017 in Sweden, where he has political asylum.

The country’s Supreme Court is expected to rule on his extradition before the end of the year.

Is he worried about the decision?

If you had asked me this question six or seven months ago, I would have said that I have no worries.

But applying for NATO membership is a game-changer, a paradigm shift for Sweden, so I’m not 100% sure of the outcome.

He said he still had faith in the Swedish legal system and the rule of law to protect my rights and said his extradition would be a huge illegal scandal.

Kene fled Turkey in 2016 several days after a failed coup that Ankara blamed on the Glen movement.

I have nothing to do with terrorism, I have nothing to do with violence, I have nothing to do with a coup, he said.

I do my journalism and just because of that Erdoan and his regime followed me, chased me and chased me away.

From pro to anti-Erdoan

As for the Glen movement, I respect what the Glen movement does. It’s a humanitarian movement in my eyes, he says.

But, he noted, he also wrote a 90-page report on my criticisms of the movement.

Kene recalled that he was also initially supportive of Erdoan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) during his first two terms in the early 2000s.

But in 2011 they went from being democrats to anti-democrats to building a sort of despotic, one-man rule, first in Turkey and then in a larger region from which he became very critical.

They felt that I had betrayed their cause, he said.

Kene’s columns increasingly angered Ankara and the court cases piled up to the point that he had to resign as editor in late 2015.

In Sweden, he now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom, an association founded by other Turkish dissidents in exile whose names also appear on certain Turkish media lists, such as Abdullah Bozkurt and Levent Kenez.

Kene thinks Stockholm was wrong to start negotiations directly with Turkey, and says it would have been smarter to let NATO superpowers, like the United States, lead the talks.

The Swedish authorities made a big mistake by sitting down at the negotiating table with a despot to protect themselves against aggression from another despot, Vladimir Putin, he said.

Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

Related