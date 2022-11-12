PM Narendra Modi will visit Telangana today, KCR will not receive him. Jealous, says BJP





K Chandrasekhar Rao will not receive PM Narendra Modi Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he lands at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad today, as part of his two-day visit to four states in the south. Instead, the minister-in-waiting would be Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who received him per protocol whenever Prime Minister Modi arrived in Telangana and the chief minister skipped the event. BJP leaders claim the chief minister, also known as the KCR, would breach protocol by not showing up to receive Prime Minister Modi. What would also greet the Prime Minister are posters, banners and placards placed at strategic locations in Hyderabad and Ramagundam, asking Prime Minister Modi about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for weavers, a controversial technological project, etc. “Why should they bring politics into this? It is a matter of pride and prestige for Telangana that the prime minister is launching and dedicating to the nation several projects that would benefit the state,” the minister said. ‘Union Kishan Reddy, who is the MP for Secunderabad. , said. BJP leaders have condemned the attempt to put up posters asking Prime Minister Modi not to come to Telangana. “Isn’t he Prime Minister of India? Or is Telangana not part of India? said a BJP leader. “KCR is behaving like a child. He and his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, are jealous of the BJP’s growing popularity in the southern state,” BJP leader Ramchander Rao told NDTV. “When MK Stalin and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who are both political opponents of the BJP, can receive and welcome the Prime Minister, why not KCR? he said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin received Prime Minister Modi in Dindigul with Governor RN Ravi yesterday even though the DMK has called for the governor to be removed citing he is not fit to hold the position. job. Later in the evening, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Vizag. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Telangana comes at a time when the ruling TRS and the BJP have been squabbling over several issues over the past few months. The latest, an allegation by KCR that the BJP at the center is trying to overthrow its government by conspiring to bribe or threaten its MPs. The BJP denied this. “We have no connection with these three people who were arrested. Why would we pay hundreds of millions of dollars to buy off a few MPs? This is a drama, scripted and directed by KCR,” a BJP leader said . The BJP, however, lost a key by-election in Telangana’s Munugode earlier this week. Featured Video of the Day On camera: A pet dog bites the hand of a security guard in Greater Noida

