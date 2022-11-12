Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting



Phnom Penh, Cambodia

President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the American president and the leaders of the countries of Southeast Asia.

The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of next week’s highly anticipated Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, where Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in person since taking office. The meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as the Sunday summit on East Asia, which is also being held in Phnom Penh, will be an opportunity for the President to talk to US allies before sitting down with Xi.

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as he seeks to build on a summit between Biden and ASEAN leaders in Washington earlier this year.

Biden, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, told reporters aboard Air Force One, intended to elevate our engagement in the Indo-Pacific early in his presidency, and his attendance at summits. from ASEAN and East Asia this weekend will highlight his work so far. , including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework announced earlier this year and security partnership efforts.

He comes into this series of highs with this record of accomplishments and goals behind him, and he wants to be able to use the next 36 hours to build on that foundation to advance the American engagement, and also to deliver a series concrete and practical measures. initiatives, Sullivan said.

Among these practical initiatives, Sullivan noted, are new ones on maritime cooperation, digital connectivity and economic investment. Biden is set to launch a new maritime effort that focuses on using radio frequencies from commercial satellites to be able to track black shipping, illegal and unregulated fishing, and also to improve the ability of countries to the region to respond to disasters and humanitarian aid. seizures, Sullivan said.

Biden will also highlight a forward-deployed regional defense posture, Sullivan added, to show that the United States is at the forefront in terms of security cooperation.

There will also be a focus on Myanmar and discussions on coordination to continue to impose costs and increase pressure on the junta, which seized power from the country’s democratically elected government in a coup in February 2021.

Four defining global threats loom over Bidens’ trip: Russia’s war in Ukraine, escalating tensions with China, the existential problem of climate change and the potential for a global recession in the coming months. Other flashpoints, such as North Korea rapidly accelerating provocations and uncertainty over Iran’s nuclear program, will also be considered.

While in Phnom Penh, Biden will meet the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday following multiple weapons tests by North Korea, Sullivan said. The reunion is notable given the historic tensions between Japan and South Korea, and the relationship between the two staunch US allies was one Biden tried to bridge.

Japanese and South Koreans find themselves united in concern over Kim Jong Un’s missile tests, as well as the prospect of a seventh nuclear weapons test. North Korea has stepped up testing this year, after conducting 32-day missile tests in 2022, according to a CNN tally. That’s compared to just eight in 2021 and four in 2020, with the latest launch scheduled for Wednesday.

Sullivan suggested the trilateral meeting would not lead to specific deliverables, but rather enhanced security cooperation across a range of threats.

The trio of world leaders, Sullivan told reporters, will be able to discuss broader security issues in the Indo-Pacific and also, specifically, the threats posed by North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

Sullivan said Thursday that the administration is concerned about the North Koreans conducting a seventh nuclear test, but cannot say whether it will take place over the weekend of meetings.

Our concern is still real. Whether that happens next week or not, I can’t say, Sullivan said earlier this week. We are also concerned about other potential long-range missile tests in addition to the possibility of a nuclear test. And so, well watch carefully for both.

But Monday’s meeting with Xi in Bali, Indonesia will no doubt weigh on the summits in Cambodia and be part of those trilateral conversations.

One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is to preview what he intends to do, and also to ask the leaders (of South Korea) and Japan, what would you like what am I lifting? What do you want me to come in with? Sullivan said, adding that it will be a topic but it won’t be the main event of the trilateral.

Biden and Xi have spoken on the phone five times since the president entered the White House. They traveled extensively together, both in China and the United States, when they were both vice presidents of their countries.

Both enter the Monday meeting following important political events. Biden fared better than expected in the US midterm elections and Xi was elevated to an unprecedented third term by the Chinese Communist Party.

US officials declined to speculate on how the political situation of the two leaders might affect the dynamics of their meeting.

The high-stakes bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi will focus on improving each leader’s understanding of the others’ priorities, Sullivan told reporters.

This includes the question of Taiwan, claimed by Beijing. Biden has vowed in the past to use US military force to defend the island from invasion. The issue is among the most contentious between Biden and Xi.

Biden will also raise the issue of North Korea, emphasizing the critical role China can play in handling what poses an acute threat to the region, Sullivan said.

Biden has repeatedly raised the issue in his calls with Xi so far, but Sullivan underscored the US view that China plays a critical role and should be considered in its own interests.

If North Korea continues down this path, it will simply mean a strengthened US military and security presence in the region, Sullivan said. And so (China) has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies. Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.

Sullivan said Biden would detail his position on the matter, which is that North Korea poses a threat not just to the United States, not just (South Korea) and Japan, but to peace and stability. throughout the region.

Sullivan suggested the meeting will focus on better understanding positions on a series of critical issues, but is unlikely to result in major breakthroughs or dramatic changes in the relationship.

Instead, it’s about the leaders coming to a better understanding and then instructing their teams to continue working on these issues, Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden traveled to Cambodia.

The meeting, which is to take place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, is the result of several weeks of intensive discussions between the two parties, Sullivan said, and is seen by Biden as the start of a series of engagements between the leaders. and their teams.