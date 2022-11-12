Thousands demonstrate against government climate destruction plans on Global Day of Action

As COP27 reaches its midpoint in Egypt, a coalition of campaigners are taking to the streets across the UK today, calling on the government to take more action on the climate and cost of living crises.

The events are organized by the Climate Justice Coalition and stand in solidarity with the Global Day of Action called by Egyptian groups at COP27.

Formerly known as the COP26 Coalition, the Climate Justice Coalition is a UK-based alliance of groups and individuals who share the same goal of building solidarity and power around climate justice. The coalition expects thousands of people to gather at a total of 40 protests in cities across Britain and Ireland.

The protests bring together climate groups, trade unionists, cost of living activists and social justice groups, who are calling on the government to deliver real climate solutions that address both the climate crisis and the cost of living crisis. life and ensure that everyone has the right to live with dignity.

The protests mimic those that took place during last year’s COP26, when more than 300 protests took place around the world.

Stop Rosebank

Activists include Stop Rosebank, which is campaigning against the government’s approval of the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea. The site contains around 500 million barrels of oil and the government is considering approving the site for oil extraction. Mary OBrien of the Stop Rosebank Campaign, explained that projects like Rosebank only benefit oil companies when they are already making billions in profits and causing massive damage.

If the UK government were to approve the vast new Rosebank field, it would add fuel to the fire that is engulfing our planet.

Climate science is abundantly clear that new oil and gas is incompatible with the urgent action we need to take to reduce climate pollution, said O’Brien.

Extinction Rebellion joins national protests. Joan Forehand of Extinction Rebellion Scotland said:

None of us will be immune to the climate crisis, but there is terrible injustice and injustice in this disaster. It is right that compensation for loss and damage be paid to those who will suffer the most from this crisis, through no fault of their own.

Asad Rehman, director of War on Want, said COP27 should not be defined by the empty words of Sunak and co, but by the determined resistance of all people around the world.

Sunak made a U-turn on COP27

Rishi Sunak initially said he would not attend the UN climate summit in Egypt. However, following a global backlash, he reversed the decision, with some speculating his change of heart was prompted by rumors that Boris Johnson was due to attend.

Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister of spending weeks flirting with his party’s climate change deniers before rushing to the COP27 summit at the last minute.

The Labor leader is asking Sunak to tighten the windfall tax on oil and gas companies after Shell announced record profits this year of $26 billion.

Meanwhile, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband described Sunak as a fossil fuel prime minister who needed to be dragged to COP27.

“Higher bills, climate lag under the Tories. Reduction of bills, energy security, climate leadership with Labour. This is the choice in the next elections, Miliband said.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is editor of Left Foot Forward

Image credit – Action for Climate Justice

