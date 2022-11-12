Assassination attempt on Imran Khan a lone wolf attack; ‘no conspiracy’





Posted: Date Posted – 1:33 PM, Sat – Nov 12, 22

(source: IANS). A report indicates that the pistol shots were followed by SMG fire by an unknown delegate for security purposes in the gathering.

New Delhi: An intelligence agency report submitted to the Pakistani federal government on the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan “finds no conspiracy involved” and calls it a “lone wolf” attack, says reported a media.

The report states that the pistol shots were followed by SMG fire by an unknown delegate for security purposes in the gathering. It says no other associates of the attacker have been identified so far, The News reported.

While referring to the autopsy report, he said the head wound of the sole fatality in the attack was apparently caused by a rifle projectile and was not due to 30 caliber pistol fire or 9mm.

According to the CTD forensic team, according to the report, eight bullets hit the top of the container, six bullet holes were found, while two bullets grazed the wall of the container.

The report said an assailant opened fire on the container carrying Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and other leaders.

Thirteen people, including Imran Khan, were injured, while one individual died instantly. Attacker Muhammad Naveed was caught red-handed at the crime scene, the outlet reported. “Based on the assessment based on the information available thus far, he was a motivated individual,” the report said.

The attacker confessed to targeting Imran because of his allegedly mistaken religious beliefs. “He did not repent of what he did. He denied involvement or provocation of anyone else. According to interrogators, his demeanor immediately after the arrest and during questioning was firm, confident and resolved without any repentance. He still claims that if released, he will kill Imran,” the report said.

The assailant was holding a 9mm automatic pistol. The assailant aimed shots at the container and emptied almost all the cartridges at once.

According to reports, 12 empty 9mms and two SMGs were recovered from the crime scene. During his arrest, two magazines and 13 live ammunition were also recovered from him.

The attacker stayed in Saudi Arabia for almost eight years and returned to Pakistan in February. He would be a drug addict and consumes hash or cannabis. He attended school until grade 3 and received no formal religious education. He or his family have no notable political affiliations, the outlet reported, citing the intelligence report.

“Information gathered so far suggests the incident was a lone wolf attack. Neither investigation nor any information has confirmed that the attacker was accompanied by any accomplice,” the report said.

Imran claimed he received information about the attack two months before it happened and informed the public about it in at least two of his public speeches, Samaa TV reported.

Regarding the suspect’s arrest, Imran said it was obvious to everyone that he was part of the cover-up because immediately after his video was released, it was leaked that the attacker was working alone and he would have been motivated by religious extremism.

“The way he spoke, it was obvious he was repeating like a parrot what he had been taught,” Imran said.

He added that the recovery of different types of ammunition fired and the different directions from which the shots came proved that despite the suspect’s claims that he was acting alone, they were false, Samaa TV reported.

Pak’s former ambassador to the United States and the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, writing in Dawn, said speculation continued to rage about who was behind the attack on Khan’s convoy and who would benefit from it. Few believe the attack was carried out by a single assailant. PTI leaders insist there was more than one gunman.

Adding to the mystery is the quick confessional video of the attacker released by Wazirabad local police. In a polarized environment, partisanship dictated the response to the murderous attempt with conspiracy theories running rampant. The Punjab government made matters worse by its inept handling of the incident, Lodhi said.

The country’s interior minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, has challenged PTI leader and former prime minister Imran to prove he had received four gunshot wounds, saying he would quit politics forever if he did. was succeeding, Express Tribune reported.

Imran was shot and injured on Thursday evening when a suspect, standing in front of the container carrying the PTI leader and senior party leaders, hosed down a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol. One person died in the incident, while several PTI leaders were injured.

Immediately after the shooting, Imran was taken to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Lahore. Dr Faisal Sultan, the hospital’s chief executive, said the head of the PTI was hit by four bullets in the leg.

Talat Masood wrote in the Express Tribune that it would be prudent to rule out the possibility that outside elements, focused on harming Pakistan, could be involved in the attempted murder of Khan. From their perspective, if this strategy results in chaos and civil war conditions, they have achieved more than they would have achieved through open confrontation. As events unfolded, regardless of their involvement or not, they are clearly one of his main beneficiaries.

The police investigation into the PTI Long Walk attack has revealed that suspect Naveed is a drug addict and his statements regarding the incident are “dubious”, the Express Tribune reported.

According to Express News, during questioning, the accused admitted to opening fire on PTI chief Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad on Thursday.

In a statement to police, the accused said he purchased 26 bullets as well as a pistol through a man named Waqas from Wazirabad.

Law enforcement sources said the defendant’s polygraph test could also be taken to extract more information.

Family members of the accused were also detained as the bullets were recovered from the crime scene and will be sent for forensic examination, sources added.

During questioning with the main investigative agencies, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the defendant revealed that he first attempted to attack the head of the PTI from a rooftop in the mosque, but was not allowed to go there due to Asar’s prayer, Express Tribune reported.

The accused arrived at the crime scene via the bypass road where he asked those participating in the march to turn off the loudspeaker playing the party anthem, the sources said.

According to the police investigation, the accused opened a burst at a distance of fifteen to twenty paces from the container.

The bullets from the pistol were homemade and the weapon jammed after firing eight bullets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/assassination-attempt-on-imran-khan-a-lone-wolf-attack-no-conspiracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos