Strengthening UN-ASEAN collaboration for regional and global peace

Posted Friday, November 11, 2022 8:57 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo insisted that comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the UN should be translated more concretely. One of them is to strengthen the communication and dialogue mechanism of the UN and ASEAN. So said the President during a speech at the UN ASEAN Summit at Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh on Friday, November 11, 2022.

“Helpline between the UN Secretary General and ASEAN Foreign Ministers should be established to detect early and respond quickly to different potential regional challenges that have global impact and vice versa. Collaboration between ASEAN and the United Nations must be strengthened in the interests of regional and global peace, President Jokowi said.

On this occasion, President Jokowi also called for the spirit of reform in the United Nations not to be extinguished. The United Nations must be the guardian of multilateralism to find the best solutions to global problems.

The UN must continue to press for an immediate end to the war, President Jokowi said.

At the summit attended by ASEAN leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres, President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the UN Secretary General for his hard work in overcoming the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, food crisis, energy crisis and financial crisis.

Indonesia will continue to support the work of the UN Secretary-General, including in my capacity as champion Global Crisis Response Group, explained the president.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno were also present to accompany President Jokowi to the 12th United Nations ASEAN.