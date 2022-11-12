DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump’s claim about the FBI and DeSantis





DOJ veterans have dismissed Trump’s claim that he ‘sent’ the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. A former official called Trump’s claims ‘false’ , while others said they were “absurd” and “made up bullshit”. Federal authorities are currently investigating whether the “Stop The Steal” protests surrounding the 2018 Florida election served as a road map for the Capitol Riot. Loading Something is loading.

Seething with the rise of an emerging Republican rival, former President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday to try to take credit for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ first election.

In Trumpian style, the series of posts on Truth Social gave the newly re-elected Republican a nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” and noted the former president’s endorsement of elevating DeSantis in “desperate form” to the governorship. But in another post, Trump went beyond simply questioning the 2018 election to make a remarkable new statement about his past support for DeSantis.

“After the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with current Senator Rick Scott,” Trump wrote, “I sent the FBI and the US prosecutors, and the theft of ballots was immediately ended, just before they ran out of votes needed to win. I stopped his election from being stolen.

For several former Justice Department officials, Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have raised more than eyebrows. They have prompted prying eyes and, for some, public denials that the Justice Department and FBI ever investigated the 2018 voter fraud at Trump’s request.

“It never happened,” tweeted Sarah Isgur Flores, who served as a top Justice Department spokeswoman in 2018.

In interviews, four former FBI and Justice Department officials told Insider that Trump’s claims were almost certainly untrue, calling them “false,” “ridiculous,” “complete nonsense,” and of “invented shit”.

“No possibility. Second, if this had happened, I can’t believe we wouldn’t have heard about it in a long time,” a former senior FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss, told Insider. frankly out of the question. “It just sounds like a rant.”

In the 2018 election, Democrats regained a majority in the House but failed in Florida, where Scott and DeSantis narrowly won their respective races. DeSantis prevailed over Andrew Gillum, then mayor of Tallahassee, by about 30,000 votes.

In Scott’s race, his lead over Democratic opponent Bill Nelson was so slim that it led to a recount in several places, including Broward County.

In the days following the election, Scott alleged without evidence that the slow recount allowed illegally cast ballots to be counted. Trump and other top Republicans have also mistakenly suggested that Democrats are trying to steal the election.

On Nov. 9, three days after Election Day 2018, dozens of pro-Trump and pro-Scott protesters staged a “Stop The Steal” protest in Broward County, demanding that election officials stop the recount. Scott ultimately won his race by 10,000 votes.

Four years later, Trump appeared to reference this allegation with his Truth Social post similarly claiming without evidence that there was “ballot theft” and that the election was nearly “stolen”.

But, as Philip Bump of The Washington Post pointed out, DeSantis’ race was not as close as Scott’s, and the aftermath of his election lacked the same drama. DeSantis’ race had already been called on the evening of Election Day on Nov. 6, 2018.

So, while Scott’s victory was in doubt in the days following the election, there was no reason DeSantis didn’t have “the necessary votes to win,” Bump noted.

That said, the activities surrounding Florida’s 2018 election caught the attention of the federal government, but not for the reasons the former president mentioned on social media.

According to the New York Times, prosecutors are investigating whether Broward County’s “Stop The Steal” protest, and others in South Florida, served as a road map for the deadly Capitol Hill riot on 6 January 2021.

The Times reported that the Broward County protest in particular drew support from far-right members, including the Proud Boys, longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Members of the Proud Boys are due to stand trial next month on charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The proceedings, which include a charge of seditious conspiracy, will follow the trial of Oath Keepers founder Elmert Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right group, who face charges of conspiring to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Trump. to then-President-elect Joe Biden.

