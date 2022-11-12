Imran Khan addresses party workers in Lala Musa today





Haqeeqi Azadi March of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume from Lala Musa of Punjab today (Saturday), according to Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Musarrat Cheema.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab government spokesperson said that apart from this, a march will also take place in Jhang under the leadership of Asad Umar.

.

.

.

— Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) November 12, 2022

Yesterday, the PTI long march passed through Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after it resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan also addressed the PTI marchers in Gujrat yesterday. While criticizing the current rulers, Khan had said it was very unfortunate that a fugitive Nawaz Sharif was making the country’s biggest decisions from London.

The PTI leader asked why Pakistan, despite being a nuclear state, has to beg from other countries. Why does our Prime Minister go to London, and consult a runaway on the big decisions of our country? he added.

He added that he is the same Nawaz Sharif who fled the country after an agreement with General Musharraf. He denied any deal, but the deal was later discovered, the PTI chief said.

Imran Khan added that Shehbaz Sharif along with his sons were to be charged in a money laundering case, instead he was appointed Prime Minister of our country. Three witnesses and the investigator (IO) of his money laundering case have died dramatically since he became prime minister, he added.

The PTI leader added that the PDM parties staged three long marches during their tenure just to get an NRO. But he refused each time because a country that punishes petty thieves and lets big thieves go cannot progress, he added.

He added that Nawaz Sharif had never made a merit nomination. The head of the ECP is their servant, they do what they want using him, he added.

He added that he had been fighting for two years for EVMs, which could eradicate 90% of rigging in the polls, but they ended the project because they want to rig the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/12-Nov-2022/pti-long-march-imran-khan-to-address-party-workers-in-lala The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos