Trump sues January 6 committee for subpoena compelling him to testify and provide documents





Former President Donald Trump sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Friday, arguing that his subpoena seeking his testimony and documents related to the Capitol attack were invalid. .

The lawsuit, which seeks to block the execution of the subpoena, is the first official indication that Trump does not intend to participate in a deposition scheduled for Monday, although there is little hope that he would comply with the subpoena.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that the former president enjoys “absolute testimonial immunity” from being required to appear before Congress and that the panel lacks the constitutional authority to issue the subpoena.

They also argued that the subpoena failed to advance a valid legislative purpose, saying its “purpose is partisan, not legislative to punish President Trump and score political points.”

The Jan. 6 committee issued dozens of subpoenas as part of its investigation, and several recipients launched unsuccessful legal challenges questioning the House panel’s legitimacy.

A Trump attorney, David A. Warrington of the Dhillon Law Group, said in a statement, “Precedent and long-standing practice hold that the separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a president to testify before it.”

“President Trump joins presidents of both parties in insisting that the legislature respect the limits set out in the Constitution, rather than respond to grassroots partisan impulses,” Warrington added.

NBC News has reached out to the January 6 committee for comment.

In remarks to the University of Chicago Policy Institute earlier Friday, the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Trump had a legal obligation and if he doesn’t not respected, the committee would consider next steps.

The committee subpoenaed Trump last month for any communications he may have had regarding extremist groups involved in the riot and any attempts by him over the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the committee.

Trump’s attorneys, however, insisted in their lawsuit that the court declare the subpoena invalid “because Congress has other sources that can provide this information.”

Last week, the panel gave Trump more time to provide the requested documents after saying last Friday that they had not received any records from him.

The lawsuit comes as Trump has repeatedly teased a 2024 race, saying at a rally in Ohio just before the midterm elections that he would make a major announcement on Tuesday.

As a presidential candidate, Trump might more easily claim that the subpoena and any investigation into his actions are politically motivated efforts to hurt him politically in a potential rematch against President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Trump’s attorneys appeared to nod to those arguments when they wrote: “The broad scope of the subpoena request for documents and testimony threatens to force President Trump to reveal the operation of his presidential campaign, including his political beliefs, strategy, and fundraising.”

