Xi and Biden to meet on sidelines of G20, China confirms | world news





Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden next week at the Group of 20 industrialized nations (G20) summit on the tropical island of Bali in Indonesia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, confirming their first meeting. highly anticipated in-person talks, weeks after Xi sealed a historic third term in office. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia from Nov. 14-17 at the invitation of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, the spokeswoman said on Friday. of Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying. The White House announced the meeting on Thursday, saying that Biden and Xi in Monday’s meeting will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication, as well as how to responsibly manage competition and work together. where our interests align. Xi and Biden have spoken on the phone several times since the latter took office two years ago, but the Covid-19 pandemic and Xi’s decision not to travel abroad until last September have now prevented a face-to-face meeting. Xi will also visit Thailand from Nov. 17-19, at the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, where he will attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok. , Hua added. Among other world leaders, Xi will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez in the coming days. In late October, Xi said China was willing to work with the United States to find the right way to get along in the new era. China is ready to work with the United States to find the right way to get along in the new era based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, which will not only benefit both country but also to the whole world, Xi was quoted by Chinese state media as saying in a message at an event organized by the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR) on October 27. Beijing and Washington have sparred over multiple issues, including Taiwan and China’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the G20 summit and hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts on the sidelines, India’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday. There is no official confirmation whether Modi and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the summits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as a correspondent for the Hindustan Times China. He was previously stationed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several times including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted overseas.

…See the details

