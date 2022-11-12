Donald Trump says Democrats are ‘finding all kinds of votes’ in Arizona, Nevada





Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are making narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada.

“Democrats are finding all kinds of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a shame that could happen!” the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

It was unclear what Trump was specifically criticizing in the vote in the two states, but Democratic Senate candidates in both places are narrowing the gaps between themselves and their GOP opponents. In Nevada, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto had 48% voter support, compared to Republican Adam Laxalt’s 48.97% on Friday night.

Cortez Masto got 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN. The highest number of votes came in Clark County, which surrounds Las Vegas, where Cortez Masto won 61% of the vote, compared to Laxalt’s 34%.

Laxalt received 5,509 total votes on Thursday. About 105,000 votes went uncounted in Nevada that day, CNN reported.

In Arizona, Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly had a 51.7% lead, versus 46.1% for Republican Blake Masters on Friday night.

The gubernatorial race in Arizona is another contest where the Democrat is leading. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had received 50.5% of voter support, compared to Republican Kari Lake’s 49.5% on Friday night.

This gubernatorial race is taking place in a state that narrowly backed President Joe Biden in 2020. If she wins, Hobbs, who worked as a social worker for many years, would become the state’s first Democratic governor. Grand Canyon for over a decade.

The race has been tight throughout the campaign, according to the polls. On Nov. 4, the Trump-endorsed Lake led in an aggregate FiveThirtyEight poll, with 48.9% support to Hobbs’ 46.4%.

Lake was seen as a controversial candidate after making baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and “corrupt”. She was confronted last month by a reel of officials, who have worked with Trump, debunking his allegations of voter fraud. CNN’s State of the Union co-host Dana Bash asked Lake about the cheating allegations before showing her the reel.

Meanwhile, Hobbs’ campaign communications director Sarah Robinson told Newsweek ahead of Election Day: “Every poll shows this race is tied. We’re seeing great energy and momentum on the campaign trail. , and our message of cutting costs, protecting fundamental freedoms, and defending our democracy resonates with Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters.

“We are confident that the people of Arizona will speak up and vote for common sense over chaos,” Robinson said.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s media office for comment.

