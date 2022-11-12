Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping

SHANGHAI The rare face-to-face between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies will take place during what some call “the first superpower summit of the second cold war“.

On Monday, President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Indonesia.

The last time a US president shook hands with the Chinese leader was more than three years ago. Donald Trump was in the White House, the COVID-19 pandemic was months away, and relations between Beijing and Washington, while experiencing trade friction, were on much firmer ground.

Today, trust is waning, the rhetoric is increasingly adversarial, and disputes continue to escalate in areas such as trade, technology, security, and ideology.

If Biden and Xi can find any Common ground in Bali is a big issue and a reflection of the current state of relations.

/ Kevin Frayer/Getty Images / Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping and new members of the Politburo Standing Committee arrive for a group photo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23.

Expectations are low in the United States

“There will be no joint statement of any kind here. This is really not a meeting that is driven by deliverables,” a senior US administration official told reporters this week. “The President believes it is essential to build a bedrock for the relationship and to ensure that there are rules of the road that limit our competition.”

The two leaders have spoken on the phone several times since Biden took office last year, but they have been unable to reverse or even slow the decline in ties between the world’s two largest economies. world.

“I don’t think a single encounter can save or even redefine the relationship,” says Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University and a former White House China adviser. “If they’re lucky, if it goes well, maybe they can bend the trajectory a bit.”

Biden said wednesday his goal for the meeting is to better understand Xi’s priorities and concerns, and “to expose each of our red lines.”

/ Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images / Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images President Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the White House during a virtual summit on November 15, 2021.

Washington will be less flexible on Taiwan after the midterms

For China, there is no bigger problem than Taiwan. Beijing sees the self-governing island as part of China and has pledged to unite it politically with the mainland, but it sees the United States standing in the way.

“Those who play with fire will perish. It is hoped that the United States will be lucid about this,” Xi Biden warned over the summer when the two leaders met virtually.

And in October, the Communist Party leader again reaffirmed that China’s preference would be for “peaceful reunification”, but reiterated that the use of force remained an option.

Tensions rose when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Beijing responded with sanctions and large-scale military exercises around the island.

/ Chien Chih-Hung/Office of the President/Getty Images / Chien Chih-Hung/Office of the President/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after arriving at the president’s office in Taipei on August 3.

Biden will likely seek to reassure Xi that Washington’s longstanding policy on Taiwan has not changed and that the United States does not support Taiwan independence. Analysts say Xi should remain skeptical, especially with the Republican Party expected to gain control of at least the House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

“I think the Biden administration will be less flexible or manageable” on China, said Zhu Feng, professor of international relations at Nanjing University.

Changes in the US Congress could complicate matters, he says.

“There’s a lot of sympathy for Taiwan among Republican hawks, so that’s what I’m really, really afraid of,” he says.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would like to go to Taiwan if he becomes majority leader. Such a move could be disastrous, warns another Chinese international relations expert.

“When Pelosi left, the Chinese lost face. Next time maybe they will just act,” says a Chinese international affairs expert, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized by his university to speak to the media.

Cold War 2.0?

Biden’s foreign policy has focused on countering perceived threats posed by China. The last salvo came in early October, when the administration export controls which prohibit the sale to China of advanced microchips and the equipment used to manufacture them.

Some hear echoes in this movement of American policy of half a century ago towards Moscow.

/ Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images An employee inspects integrated circuit boards at the Smart Pioneer Electronics Co. factory in Suzhou, China on September 23.

“Throughout the Cold War, there was a series of very tough export controls imposed on the Soviet Union by the United States,” says Chris Miller, author of the recently published article. Chip War: the fight for the most critical technology in the world. “There are really a lot of similarities, to be honest.”

The United States says the latest export controls are designed to keep key technologies out of the reach of Chinese military and security agencies, but experts say they will have a wider impact.

“I think it’s pretty clear that the controls held the Soviet Union much further back than it otherwise would have been,” Miller says.

In the case of China, however, enforcement of the restrictions could be difficult. Microchips are small and easy to smuggle across borders. Also, full enforcement would require other countries in the complex semiconductor supply chain to be on board, and that’s a work in progress.

Beijing has expressed opposition to the move, and officials regularly denounce what they call the “Cold War zero sum However, China has yet to take action in response. Analysts say that may be because the controls were announced at a difficult time for Chinese policymakers, days before a leadership reshuffle at the Communist Party Congress which is held twice a decade.

A possible window of opportunity

If Biden and Xi can muster the political will, experts believe the Bali meeting could realistically result in a commitment to open more channels of communication.

In the aftermath of Pelosi’s visit, Beijing cut three dialogue channels and suspended cooperation in five other areas, including climate change. This is in addition to already greatly reduced contacts between China and the United States.

Lack of communication is a serious and dangerous problem, says Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Kennedy visited China this fall and says he is “the only think tank from Washington that has visited China since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

Under his controversy “Dynamic zero” COVID policyBeijing has effectively closed its borders in an attempt to keep the virus out.

/ Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images / Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images Tourists watch a Chinese military helicopter fly over Pingtan Island, one of mainland China’s closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, ahead of Chinese military exercises off Taiwan after the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the self-governing island.

“With China, whether it’s about Taiwan or technological interdependence or our view of the international order, it’s all been there. What divides us has divided us for a while,” Kennedy said. . “But the lack of travel, the lack of direct communication, makes resolving these issues almost impossible.”

There is a window of opportunity “to take a small gamble”, he believes, now that the Chinese Party Congress and the US midterm elections are over.

“It’s an opportunity to focus on the strategic elements of the relationship without domestic politics weighing in on every sentence,” he says.

Leaders could consider expanding conversations on the economy and trade, he suggests, or moving towards resuming more normal travel.

But Zhu warns that no one should expect too much from this summit. A sincere discussion can help deepen understanding between the two leaders, he says, but that’s it.

“I think maybe there will be some kind of middle ground, at most, where some kind of understanding might expand,” he says.

Medeiros, the former US official, says the current moment is dangerous and in some ways similar to the 1950s and early 1960s when mistrust grew between the United States and the Soviet Union and that they have each “tested and probed” each other’s boundaries.

“After the Cuban Missile Crisis, both sides, because of this incredibly heartbreaking experience, internalized the belief that strategic restraint, often institutionalized through things like arms control agreements, was in their mutual interest,” he said.

But now, he says, “there is no such consensus between Washington and Beijing.”

