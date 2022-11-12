Extension of Black Sea grains deal would be a good thing: Turkish President

ANKARA

It would be the right decision for the parties to extend the Black Sea grain export deal which is due to expire on November 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“I think it would be a mistake to put a time limit there. We told them (Russia and Ukraine) that the longer they keep this agreement, the more precise it will be,” Erdogan said on Friday. to reporters after his visit to Uzbekistan, where he attended the 9th summit of the Organization of Turkish States.

Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the war Moscow- Kyiv in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline, with Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilizer to less-developed countries.

Erdogan said the “most important thing” for Turkey is to implement the grain corridor agreement and mediate between Russia and Ukraine towards peace.

“Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s goal is to shine a light on the poor countries of Africa, especially Mali, Somalia and Sudan. He made me the offer that we can send the cereals for free. As soon as such a measure is taken, we can show the same sensitivity,” he noted.

It would not be right to put Africa aside and send grain to Europe, Erdogan stressed, adding: “If we provide an intensive flow of grain, fertilizer and ammonia to poor countries through the corridor grain farmer, we will relieve the people there”.

Regarding Putin’s absence from the upcoming G-20 summit in Indonesia, Erdogan said: “Making an assessment on this issue would be both disrespectful to himself and disrespectful to his team.”

Greece ‘seriously disturbed’

Asked about Greece’s situation after the recent defense talks between Turkey and the United States, Erdogan said: “Of course, at the moment Greece is seriously disturbed by these latest measures.”

Earlier this week, the Turkey-US High Level Defense Group meeting was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, where regional and global defense and security issues were discussed.

“Of course, we are troubled by the attitudes of the West, and especially the United States, in Greece. Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) is one of them. Apart from that, there are some troubles that Greece inflicts on us in the fight against terrorism. Above all, this problem of the Lavrion camp is not something we can bear,” Erdogan said.

Lavrion camp near Athens, a former refugee camp, has long been controlled by the PKK terrorist and has actually become a terrorist training ground.

The president has also repeatedly warned Greece of the militarization of the islands, in violation of long-standing international treaties, saying, “We can come suddenly one night,” without giving a time frame.

Regarding the ongoing negotiations with Washington for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Erdogan said the talks were continuing as planned.

“I hope next month will be full of good news and that we will develop the F-16 issue in a much more positive direction,” he added.

Two amendments placing conditions on potential F-16 sales to Türkiye were reportedly removed from the Senate version of the relevant bill.

The conditions included the obligation for the American president to take measures to ensure that the warplanes “are not used by Turkey for repeated unauthorized territorial overflights of Greece”.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, Erdogan reaffirmed that Greece and the United States protect terrorists, including members of FETO.

“Who protects them now? Mainly Greece. They flee to Greece, they flee to Europe. They have always fled there. They live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, England and America.

“And America is hiding this man (leader of FETO). Who is hiding? (US President Joe) Biden is hiding. They gave them a huge mansion in Pennsylvania, where this man lives. If you ask me where the center of terror, that’s what I’m telling you right now,” he said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Efforts to introduce Northern Cyprus to the world

On the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to the Organization of Turkish States as an observer member, Erdogan said: “We have shown that Turkish Cypriots, who are an integral part of the Turkish world , are not alone.

Erdogan added that it would be wrong to consider this as “recognition”.

“It means that the speech we made at the United Nations General Assembly gave a voice. … We have to create a spiral to present Northern Cyprus to the world as a state,” he said. he adds.

Erdogan said the TRNC case is not as easy as recognizing Kosovo, adding: “But we will do our best. We will get to work. I believe we will have the opportunity to present the north from Cyprus to the world.”

Cyprus is mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to reach a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks from the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece led to the military intervention of Türkiye as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed initiative in 2017 in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year the Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end a long-running dispute.

