Politics
Extension of Black Sea grains deal would be a good thing: Turkish President
ANKARA
It would be the right decision for the parties to extend the Black Sea grain export deal which is due to expire on November 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.
“I think it would be a mistake to put a time limit there. We told them (Russia and Ukraine) that the longer they keep this agreement, the more precise it will be,” Erdogan said on Friday. to reporters after his visit to Uzbekistan, where he attended the 9th summit of the Organization of Turkish States.
Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the war Moscow- Kyiv in February.
The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline, with Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilizer to less-developed countries.
Erdogan said the “most important thing” for Turkey is to implement the grain corridor agreement and mediate between Russia and Ukraine towards peace.
“Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s goal is to shine a light on the poor countries of Africa, especially Mali, Somalia and Sudan. He made me the offer that we can send the cereals for free. As soon as such a measure is taken, we can show the same sensitivity,” he noted.
It would not be right to put Africa aside and send grain to Europe, Erdogan stressed, adding: “If we provide an intensive flow of grain, fertilizer and ammonia to poor countries through the corridor grain farmer, we will relieve the people there”.
Regarding Putin’s absence from the upcoming G-20 summit in Indonesia, Erdogan said: “Making an assessment on this issue would be both disrespectful to himself and disrespectful to his team.”
Greece ‘seriously disturbed’
Asked about Greece’s situation after the recent defense talks between Turkey and the United States, Erdogan said: “Of course, at the moment Greece is seriously disturbed by these latest measures.”
Earlier this week, the Turkey-US High Level Defense Group meeting was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, where regional and global defense and security issues were discussed.
“Of course, we are troubled by the attitudes of the West, and especially the United States, in Greece. Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) is one of them. Apart from that, there are some troubles that Greece inflicts on us in the fight against terrorism. Above all, this problem of the Lavrion camp is not something we can bear,” Erdogan said.
Lavrion camp near Athens, a former refugee camp, has long been controlled by the PKK terrorist and has actually become a terrorist training ground.
The president has also repeatedly warned Greece of the militarization of the islands, in violation of long-standing international treaties, saying, “We can come suddenly one night,” without giving a time frame.
Regarding the ongoing negotiations with Washington for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Erdogan said the talks were continuing as planned.
“I hope next month will be full of good news and that we will develop the F-16 issue in a much more positive direction,” he added.
Two amendments placing conditions on potential F-16 sales to Türkiye were reportedly removed from the Senate version of the relevant bill.
The conditions included the obligation for the American president to take measures to ensure that the warplanes “are not used by Turkey for repeated unauthorized territorial overflights of Greece”.
Regarding the fight against terrorism, Erdogan reaffirmed that Greece and the United States protect terrorists, including members of FETO.
“Who protects them now? Mainly Greece. They flee to Greece, they flee to Europe. They have always fled there. They live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, England and America.
“And America is hiding this man (leader of FETO). Who is hiding? (US President Joe) Biden is hiding. They gave them a huge mansion in Pennsylvania, where this man lives. If you ask me where the center of terror, that’s what I’m telling you right now,” he said.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.
In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
Efforts to introduce Northern Cyprus to the world
On the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to the Organization of Turkish States as an observer member, Erdogan said: “We have shown that Turkish Cypriots, who are an integral part of the Turkish world , are not alone.
Erdogan added that it would be wrong to consider this as “recognition”.
“It means that the speech we made at the United Nations General Assembly gave a voice. … We have to create a spiral to present Northern Cyprus to the world as a state,” he said. he adds.
Erdogan said the TRNC case is not as easy as recognizing Kosovo, adding: “But we will do our best. We will get to work. I believe we will have the opportunity to present the north from Cyprus to the world.”
Cyprus is mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to reach a comprehensive settlement.
Ethnic attacks from the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety.
In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece led to the military intervention of Türkiye as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.
It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed initiative in 2017 in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK.
The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year the Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end a long-running dispute.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/extension-of-black-sea-grain-deal-would-be-right-turkish-president/2736084
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Latest Trends: Is Having a Business Partner Worth It?
- Extension of Black Sea grains deal would be a good thing: Turkish President
- Priyanka to Kareena, 7 times Bollywood celebrities have talked about being replaced in movies
- World Para Table Tennis Championships: UK’s Will Bayley wins class seven singles gold
- Google Covers Commercial Spyware Targeting Millions of Samsung Smartphones
- Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping
- How can Mauritania be a suitable destination for Profitable Bitcoin Trading?
- Rozlyn Khan Diagnosed With Cancer, Says She Will Function With Chemotherapy | Bollywood
- Google Pixel Buds Pro BT, ANC Great Earbuds (Review)
- Porter and Ballerini appear at the CMAs in the same outfit
- Donald Trump says Democrats are ‘finding all kinds of votes’ in Arizona, Nevada
- Michigan State Hockey Disrupts No. 10 Ohio State: Analysis and Response