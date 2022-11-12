‘India takes new steps as world faces crisis’: PM Modi

Emphasizing that India has become a focal point for implementing new ideas and developing at a rapid pace, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the country was taking new steps in several sectors and making history as the world witnessed a crisis.

“Connectivity, oil and gas related projects launched in Visakhapatnam today will boost the growth of Andhra Pradesh,” the Prime Minister said while launching several development projects in Visakhapatnam.

Prime Minister Modi said the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore will meet the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

The Prime Minister said he is very happy to dedicate various projects for the development of Andhra Pradesh, adding that the city of Visakhapatnam is very special.

“Visakhapatnam was an important port in ancient India. Through this trade, it was carried across the world. Even today, Visakhapatnam is the center of commerce in India. Visakhapatnam has played a very important role in connecting India with the world. From West Asia to Rome, the ports of Visakhapatnam were a hub for India’s trade,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that at a time when some countries were in the economic crisis zone, India was developing.

“Today, as the world is going through a crisis, India is making new milestones in several sectors and making history. The world is witnessing our growth. ‘ordinary man,’ Prime Minister Modi said. . in Vishakhapatnam

The Prime Minister further said that the policies and decisions of the BJP government are aimed at improving the quality of life of the compatriots.

“With Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, India is moving forward on the path of progress. Our vision is one of inclusive growth. infrastructure, affecting the supply chain and the cost of logistics,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have given importance to an integrated view of development. The multi-model transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction.

He said whether it is education or entrepreneurship, technology or the medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in all fields.

“India has become a focal point for new ideas, new solutions and rapid development. This has become possible because India works with the aspirations of the people in mind and every decision taken is aimed at improving people’s lives,” he said.

He added that the country attaches utmost importance to the development of its blue economy.

“Today, the country is making large-scale efforts to realize the endless possibilities associated with the blue economy. Through port-led development, we have greatly enhanced the opportunities in the Indian blue economy,” added the Prime Minister.

He said all government policies were bought for the welfare of the common man at their heart.

“Through our policies, new opportunities are being created for young people. From drones to games, from space to start-ups, every sector has the opportunity to move forward,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The prime minister said supply chain and logistics depend on multimodal connectivity and the government has taken a new approach to developing infrastructure in New India. “We prioritized an integrated view of Vikas,” he added.

He said the economic corridor which is being launched today will improve multi-modal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.

He further said that the BJP has been engaging in the development of backward districts in the country with various programs and initiatives.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.

(With ANI entries)