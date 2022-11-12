Pakistani PM targets India to blunt Imran Khan’s narrative





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to appoint a “full commission” to investigate allegations made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in which he accused the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and a senior military official. of orchestrating the failed assassination attempt on him, a news outlet reported.

The PM has blasted PTI leader Imran Khan for accusing him and the senior military official of orchestrating his failed assassination attempt during the Long March, saying India was using his statement to target Pakistani institutions, Express Tribune reported.

Sharif criticized the head of the PTI for his comments against state institutions, in particular the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family, and lamented that the nations enemy forces “celebrate” the plight in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

“What else would an enemy country like India want? They are celebrating today. Indian TV channels are thrilled to see Khan speaking ill of ISI and military institutions as (PTI chief) launches serious allegations against them that one wouldn’t even think about,” Sharif said, calling Khan an “idol of lies – from tip to toe,” Geo News reported.

Trying to manage a country that rushes from crisis to crisis, Sharif lamented that Pakistan is seen as a country “always asking for money”.

In September, Sharif had presented a dismal picture of the country’s economy and regretted that friendly countries had started to see Pakistan as a country that was always asking for money, Dawn reported.

“Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think we came (towards them) to beg for money”, regretted the Prime Minister in addressing a lawyers’ convention.

He said even smaller economies had overtaken Pakistan, “and we’ve been wandering for 75 years carrying a begging bowl”. There were countries in the region whose GDP was lower than Pakistan’s growth, but currently they were far ahead in terms of export, he told the lawyers, Dawn reported.

“Where is Pakistan today after 75 years? It’s a tricky question. We’re going around in circles all the time,” Sharif said, while declaring that they were in a “now or never” situation.

He said the country had the potential but “there is a lack of will to do”.

Sharif said the country’s economy was already facing a “difficult situation” before the floods, which made it more “complicated”.

He left for London after concluding his two-day trip to Egypt on Wednesday, where he attended the COP27 climate conference.

With the PML-N supremo and his older brother Nawaz Sharif residing in London since November 2019 and the party’s vice-chairman, Maryam Nawaz joining her father in October, the prime minister’s trip to the metropolis has sparked speculation according to which important decisions would be made during the visit, Dawn reported.

It is Shehbaz Sharif’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s highest office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief, the term of the chief of staff of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to end on November 29. (SJ/IANS )

