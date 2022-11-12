Southeast Asian leaders tackle Myanmar crisis at summit | New

Southeast Asian leaders have demanded that Myanmar’s military rulers implement a peace plan aimed at stopping the bloodshed in the country where thousands have been killed since the army took over power in a coup last year.

The Myanmar crisis dominated the first day of talks Friday at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

ASEAN leaders blocked Myanmar’s military leader, General-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, from attending the rally over spiraling violence in his country, and amid frustration that Myanmar’s generals were not not interested in implementing a peace plan.

Leaders of the regional power bloc had agreed a consensual five-point peace plan with Myanmar’s leaders in April last year, but the military has so far ignored it.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters on the sidelines of the summit on Friday that he had proposed extending a ban on Myanmar politicians to ASEAN events, which human rights groups have said. demand.

Indonesia is deeply disappointed that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating, Widodo said.

We must not let the situation in Myanmar define ASEAN, he added.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said ASEAN leaders had agreed on a 15-point plan on which the military must act or face serious consequences.

It’s a warning, it’s a strong message from the leaders, Marsudi told reporters.

In the 15-point statement drafted over two days of tough talks between foreign ministers, the bloc agreed to engage all stakeholders soon.

The engagement would be done in a flexible and informal manner, primarily through the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy for Myanmar, the leaders’ statement said.

But critics will see another Myanmar warning as a largely kick in the road.

Later Friday, leaders stressed the need for an implementation plan that outlines concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a firm timeline for peace implementation, but they did not agree. on one.

They also said they would call on the United Nations and our external partners to support ASEAN peace efforts.

With Myanmar excluded, talks between the other nine ASEAN members Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei on how to put pressure on the Burmese army to comply with the peace plan, had been going on in Phnom Penh since the middle of the week.

Singapore and Malaysia, and at times Brunei, have backed Indonesia’s calls for tougher measures against Myanmar, according to a diplomat with access to the talks.

However, Thailand, supported by Cambodia and Laos, opposed the Indonesian proposal, arguing that extending the ban on Myanmar representation would amount to a de facto suspension, the diplomat said. speaking on condition of anonymity.

Within the bloc, Indonesia has been one of the main voices calling for tougher action against the military government, along with Malaysia and Singapore.

Al Jazeeras Phnom Penh reporter Tony Cheng said that given the intractability of the Myanmar issue, some of the regional leaders will be happy to address other issues affecting the bloc.

We’ve seen Hun Sen talk about the war in Ukraine, the rising inflation crisis, global supply chain issues, post-COVID recovery, and I think those are going to be very hot stuff. agenda. These are obviously global issues, but they also have a big impact here in the region, Cheng said.

I think there are also concerns that the leaders’ statement, which is traditionally issued at the end of the ASEAN summit with so many contentious issues, is very complicated to formulate, he said.

Nevertheless, as often happens with these things, some kind of formula is made to appease all concerned. However, it may need to be watered down considerably.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told his fellow leaders on Friday that a speedy implementation of the peace plan was needed, and he also called on ASEAN to open contacts with opposition groups in Myanmar.

Within the opposition, the National Unity Government (NUG) is a self-proclaimed parallel body dominated by former lawmakers from the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyis party government.

The NUG sees itself as the legitimate government of Myanmar while the military views the group as terrorists.

Engaging with the NUG would be an important step for ASEAN.

Myanmar’s junta on Friday criticized ASEAN’s decision to engage with opposition groups.

Myanmar strongly opposes and condemns attempts by ASEAN member states to engage with these illegal and terrorist organizations by any means and in any form, the junta’s foreign ministry said in a statement. .

The junta also criticized its exclusion from the summit as one-sided and malicious.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned that Myanmar’s military has a very high tolerance for pain, a very high tolerance for isolation and that the crisis could take decades to resolve.

Myanmar’s state media slammed ASEAN’s involvement in the country’s internal affairs, accusing the bloc of being a lapdog for the United States, while the military warned against the imposing a timetable on the peace process.

ASEAN also announced on Friday that it had agreed in principle to admit East Timor as the bloc’s 11th member.

East Timor, which is officially called the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, has been granted observer status pending the development of a roadmap to full membership.