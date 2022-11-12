‘Putin will lose the war’: Former UK PM Boris Johnson makes three predictions on Ukraine (file photo)

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scolded Russian President Vladimir Putin for a “vile and unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine. Johnson made three predictions in his attack on Putin.

He said, “Putin is going to lose, and rightly so. Putin will be defeated by the simple heroism of love and land by the Ukrainian people. » Claiming the conflict was “disastrous publicity” for Putin’s “war machine”, he said Russian exports of military equipment would be badly affected. This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will seriously weaken Russia and massively strengthen China, he predicted.

He went on to say, “The bear seems more and more abandoned and is pushed by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda.”

Boris Johnson on India-UK ties



Britain’s ties with India remain on a “phenomenal upward trajectory” under Indian-born British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday. The two countries need each other more than ever because “we live in dangerous and turbulent times”, he said.

Johnson also called on the two countries to sign a free trade agreement, saying he could not wait for the next Diwali. The former British Prime Minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade increase by 28%.

“Let’s finally put in place this free trade agreement which seems to have mysteriously broken down since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali to conclude this free trade agreement. I wonder what the delay is,” Johnson said.

Last month, Rishi Sunak was installed as India’s first British prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who took over after Johnson stepped down as prime minister.

“I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, will follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other now more than ever because, as Prime Minister Modi and his Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said, we live in dangerous and turbulent times,” Johnson said.

(With PTI entries)