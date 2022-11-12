Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam: Meeting Pawan Kalyan is talked about | Visakhapatnam News





VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam Friday. The meeting, which lasted nearly 30 minutes, gains significance amid the volatile political situation in the state as the Jana Sena, which is an ally of the BJP, reportedly moves away from the saffron party and draws closer. of the TDP.

Pawan later told the media that he spoke with Modi and gave him “all the information” he had. He did not elaborate further.

Pawan said, “I met the Prime Minister. He asked about the Telugu people and their welfare. He wished everything was good for the Telugu people. I explained to him all the information I have.”

I’ll let you know any other information later, he said while avoiding answering further questions. BJP GVL MP Narasimha Rao said the meeting had no political significance. The Prime Minister has invited the leader of Jana Sena as the two parties are allies in the state. The prime minister’s visit is for development work only and has no political significance as far as I know, he said.

However, sources told TOI that Pawan complained to the Prime Minister that the state government was abusing the police and targeting opposition leaders. He also gave her a brief report on the recent incident in Visakhapatnam, where the police did not allow him to hold his party meetings.

Pawan is said to have prepared a five-page memo and briefed Modi on the state policy. The last meeting between the two leaders was before the 2014 general election. Pawan, who launched his Jana Sena party on March 14, 2014, a month before the polls, announced his party’s support for the BJP.

Later, the alliance was extended to the TDP. During the 2014 election campaign, Modi, Pawan and TDP Chairman N Chandrababu Naidu campaigned together and spoke at public meetings in Tirupati, Madanapalle, Nellore, Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

They traveled together throughout with Modi giving equal prominence to Pawan and Naidu. However, after the elections, when the central government denied special category status to the PA, Pawan broke the alliance and aligned with the communist parties and the BSP for the 2019 general elections. also broke its alliance with the BJP and aligned itself with the Congress. Now, ahead of the 2024 general election, Pawans’ meeting with Modi is gaining momentum.

Jana Sena and TDP are eagerly awaiting an alliance with the BJP. Pawan has already asked the BJP leadership to give him a roadmap for the 2024 general election, which includes the alliance of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena, to prevent anti-government votes from splitting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome after landing in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road to greet Modi, who waved to them during the 1.5km road show between Maruti Junction and Eastern Naval Command. The PM, who landed nearly 30 minutes late to the scheduled 7:30 p.m. time due to adverse weather conditions, was received by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders.

