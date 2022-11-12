The military establishment is waiting for Imran to fall victim to his own narrative





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s political history and the intervention or relevance of the role of the military establishment in the country’s politics and decision-making has maintained one thing as a fact that “no political leadership, be it the power or the opposition, cannot survive” if it opposes the ‘centre of power’.

The country’s marred history of military coups, coupled with a bitter reality that Pakistan has yet to see a Prime Minister, who would complete his full term (five years) in power, is stark and eminent proof. that the country’s democratic representatives in political circles have had their fair share of problems and consequences whenever they have tried to oppose military might. And therefore, any party’s political struggle against its opponents rests heavily on its terms, its agreements, and its relationship with the military establishment.

However, the notion appears to be taking a different turn this time around with the ousting of Imran Khan from power, followed by a nationwide anti-military campaign waged under the narrative of alleged regime change led by the United States and implemented by its would-be handlers in the form of Khan’s political opponents and the military establishment, was certainly reacted very differently by the center of power.

Khan’s continued open, blatant and direct assaults, accusations, allegations and insults towards the military establishment have, on the one hand, severely damaged the institution as a whole, while, on the other hand, were unable to trigger a response normally expected and practiced by the military establishment in the past.

In the past, a slight deviation of any political regime in power from the military or any breakdown in policies would trigger a military takeover or stronger action taken by non-military means to oust a particular government from power.

However, in the current scene, despite Khan’s direct attacks on the military establishment and most of his senior officers, including the army chief, the establishment has chosen to maintain its position of not siding with the side of Khan or even to strongly oppose Khan’s anti-government and anti-establishment narrative.

The military establishment’s spokesman’s office Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) calls it “apolitical.”

By inquiring in detail what forced the mighty military establishment to let Imran Khan continue his campaign and tarnish the institution with its heads, creating serious doubts in the hearts and minds of the people, who are now raising the fingers and chant slogans against the military establishment; the answer was specific, crisp and had a broader context.

“Imran Khan is a fish that is out of water. Now you can either kill the fish or let him die in time. If you kill Imran Khan now, he will not only get the face he is looking for in becoming a hero and a political victim, but he will also get the political mileage and relevance he fought for. On the other hand, if you let the fish (Imran Khan) die in time, he won’t become only a victim of his own accord, a story like slowly but surely, who loses his life… he will also end up in no man’s land after this is over”.

Withdrawal is one of the hardest things to do. But sometimes it’s the best option to get broader, long-term results.

Imran Khan’s intensified efforts and gatherings will “lose all their gas by the end of November. He knows it, that’s why he is pushing hard in every way. Just like the fish, which loses its breath being at short of water. Give him time, he will die himself”.

