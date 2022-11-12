Politics
Moscow is playing ‘hunger games’ with the world
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Southeast Asian countries to secure political and material support in his country’s fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of to play hunger games with the world by blocking shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. some products.
Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that with a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer set to expire on November 19, the world was to pressure Russia not to oppose its extension, saying Ukrainian products were essential. in Africa and Asia.
