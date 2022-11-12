Connect with us

Moscow is playing ‘hunger games’ with the world

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Southeast Asian countries to secure political and material support in his country’s fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of to play hunger games with the world by blocking shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. some products.

Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that with a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer set to expire on November 19, the world was to pressure Russia not to oppose its extension, saying Ukrainian products were essential. in Africa and Asia.

However, more than just pursuing the deal, Kuleba accused the Russian inspectors of “quiet sabotage,” saying they were intentionally dragging their feet in allowing the shipments through.

Not only must Russia “continue to be part of the initiative, but it must also ask its inspectors to act in good faith and avoid any measure, any measure, which creates obstacles and hinders the export of products Ukrainian agricultural products to the world market, he said.

Russia should stop playing hunger games with the world.

The Kuleba country was invited to the ASEAN summit for the first time this year and signed a peace deal with the group of nations with a combined population of nearly 700 million people.

Many member countries have so far been reserved in their stance towards the invasion, condemning the war but generally trying to avoid assigning blame. Eight of the 10 ASEAN countries voted in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression, with Vietnam and Laos abstaining.

Kuleba said the signing of the ASEAN agreement was a strong message of support from the group, while adding that “the litmus test is the … vote in the UN General Assembly for resolutions relating to to Ukraine”.

ASEAN is made up of Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar, although Myanmar rulers are not allowed to participate in ongoing meetings due to the ongoing violence in the country and its lack of efforts to implement the group’s peace plan after the 2021 military coup.

Kuleba said he is using the occasion of the Phnom Penh summit as an Asian tour, meeting with ASEAN members and non-members like Australia to plead for more political support, material aid like processors and generators to repair those destroyed in the fighting and improvements in food security and trade.

He spoke the day US President Joe Biden arrived for the talks and was due to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines.

He said he had hoped to meet the Chinese foreign minister, but was told he would not be present. Kuleba added that Ukraine was maintaining a dialogue with China to push Beijing to use its influence over Russia to stop the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also present at ASEAN meetings, and Kuelba said if Lavrov asked to meet him he would be willing to consider the request, but has so far accused Russia of to use the talks as a smokescreen for his continued aggression on the pitch. .

Ukraine will win, it’s just a matter of time and cost, he said. And yes, some gains are made militarily, but some of Ukraine’s gains will be made diplomatically.

But, he said, in all discussions, “the territorial integrity of Ukraine is not something that can be discussed.

In brief opening remarks as he sat down to meet with ASEAN leaders, Biden said he was ready to discuss with them Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine and our efforts to deal with the global impacts of the war, including in Southeast Asia.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he made it clear to summit participants that it was important to create the conditions for a re-establishment of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and to gradually start considering a future where peace will prevail.

Not just any kind of peace, said António Guterres. “A peace based on the values ​​of the United Nations Charter and a peace based on international law.

In other comments, Guterres said the world had failed Myanmar and expressed hope that ASEAN would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its peace plan in next year.

ASEAN leaders agreed on a plan on Friday that largely requires Indonesia, when it takes over the group’s rotating presidency in 2023, to develop measurable indicators and a timetable for Myanmar to implement. the so-called five-point consensus for peace.

Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries that has most openly expressed the need to do more to resolve the situation in Myanmar, and Guterres told reporters he believed the Indonesian government would be able to move the agenda forward in a positive way.

ASEAN’s decision announced on Friday includes asking for help from the UN and other outside partners to support the group’s efforts. Guterres said he hoped the UN special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, would work closely with his ASEAN counterpart to end the dramatic human rights abuses in the country.

Everyone has failed when it comes to Myanmar, said António Guterres. The international community as a whole has failed, and the UN is part of the international community.

ASEAN peace plan calls for immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between all parties, mediation by ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and visit in Myanmar of the special envoy to meet with all the parties.

Myanmar’s military-led government initially agreed to the plan, but made little effort to implement it.

