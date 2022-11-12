Pakistani PM meets brother Nawaz in UK to appoint new army chief | Military News





The government accuses ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to influence the military chief’s appointment and make it controversial.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the appointment of the next chief of the military often seen as the most powerful position in the country.

Defense Minister Asif Khawaja, who is traveling with the Prime Minister, confirmed the meeting of the Sharif brothers on a Pakistani television channel on Thursday evening.

Everything will become clear in the next few days, he told Geo TV.

The current army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is due to retire on November 29.

Al Jazeera sought comments from two government ministers on the Sharifs meeting in London, but questions went unanswered.

Khawaja accused opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan of trying to influence the military chief’s appointment and making it controversial.

The Khans party resumed its long march to the capital Islamabad on Thursday to demand a snap election after a week-long hiatus due to an assassination attempt on it at a rally last week.

Khan has accused Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, a military official, of plotting to kill him, charges denied by the government and military.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa is making farewell tours to various military garrisons around the country while the name of his successor remains uncertain.

Bajwa advised the troops to continue to serve the nation with the same zeal and commitment regardless of the circumstances, according to a press statement released by the military on Thursday.

Bajwa was appointed army chief by the Nawaz Sharifs government in 2016 and was originally due to retire in 2019. However, Khan as prime minister granted him a three-year extension that year.

In April this year, the military media arm said the army chief would not seek an extension to his term and would not accept one, if offered. Bajwa himself said last month at an event in Islamabad that he would retire within the next five weeks.

Pakistan’s military has directly ruled the country for more than half of its 75 years as an independent nation. He is considered the main actor of power in a country of 220 million inhabitants.

Quarrel by appointment

Khan, who many believe was brought to power with the help of the military, lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April.

In recent months, Khan, 70, has repeatedly wondered how Pakistan’s ruling alliance, which he describes as corrupt, might choose the next army chief.

Khan alleged that the former president, Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif wanted to appoint a leader of their choice in order to escape responsibility for the corruption charges against them.

However, the cricketer-turned-politician seems to have softened his stance lately.

Speaking to reporters this week in Lahore where he was recovering from the shooting, Khan said he had no problem with the government choosing the next army chief. They can name whoever they want, he said.

Political analyst Arifa Noor believes that the appointment of a new army chief in Pakistan has become more controversial over time.

The post has a lot of power, be it political, financial and even the type of intelligence information an army chief receives, Noor told Al Jazeera. This scramble for position between the various stakeholders and the people affected by the decision becomes more and more evident over time.

Noor said the nomination process, which coincides with many other crises in the country, needs to be looked at.

If we want to make this appointment less political, perhaps we need to remove the prerogative of any individual making this decision. We must try to make the nomination process transparent and beyond the control of an individual.

