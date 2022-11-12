Politics
India, focal point of world hopes: PM Modi
VISKAHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India had become the focal point of the world’s hopes in these difficult times for the global economy.
He asserted that at a time when many countries are worried about their economies falling, India is reaching new heights in several sectors and writing a new history of development.
“Today, the whole world is going through a new phase of struggle. Some countries are facing a shortage of commodities while others are grappling with an energy crisis. Almost all countries are worried about the fall of their economy. Amidst this, India is reaching new heights in many sectors and scripting a new story of development,” he said.
The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for a series of development projects in Visakhapatnam.
“The world is watching you with interest. Pundits and intellectuals are praising India. Today, India has become the home of hopes all over the world,” he said.
Modi said this has become possible as India works by prioritizing people’s aspirations and needs. “Every policy and decision is to improve the life of the common man,” he said.
He said that, on the one hand, investments are increasing in the country due to programs and policies such as PLI, GST, IBC, national infrastructure pipeline and Gati shaktint, while on the other hand, the programs welfare of the poor continued to grow.
He said millions of poor people were given a free ration for 2.5 years while for 3.5 years under Prime Minister Kisan yojna, every year Rs 6,000 was credited to each farmer’s bank accounts.
Modi said the government’s policies on booming sectors are opening up new avenues for young people and all sectors from drones to games and space to startups have an opportunity to grow.
The Prime Minister said the country was making efforts to harness the vast opportunities offered by the blue economy. For the first time, the blue economy has become the country’s top priority, he added.
Modi, who laid the foundation for the modernization and improvement of the Visakhapatnam fishing port, hoped the project would improve the living standards of the fishermen.
He believes that empowering the poor and increasing their access to modern technologies would help realize the dream of a developed India.
Modi said the country had suffered in the past due to an isolated view of infrastructure as it impacted the supply chain and increased logistics costs and claimed his government was focusing on a integrated vision of infrastructures. “As supply chain and logistics depend on multimodal connectivity, we took a new approach.”
He pointed out that the projects he has started in Visakhapatnam reflect the new vision of infrastructure and inclusive growth.
He called Visakhapatnam a special city of India and pointed out that for thousands of years the port here was used for trade to West Asia and Rome.
“Today, Visakhapatnam is India’s trade hub,” he said, hoping that these projects will open up new avenues and take development to new heights in Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended.
