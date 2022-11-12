Tories escape breach of lockdown rules after Covid rally sparks fresh fury over Boris fine | Politics | New





London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory staffers avoided Covid fines after claiming a lockdown rally at party headquarters. There was outrage last year when an image emerged of Mr Bailey and around two dozen gathered with drinks and a buffet during lockdown.

Those in attendance posed for a photo with a food-covered table clearly displayed. However, the police decided not to issue fines after concluding that there was insufficient evidence to “disprove the version of events provided by the participants”. A Met spokesperson said: “The photo by itself is not sufficient evidence to assess that an offense has been committed. “However, it was considered by detectives along with all other relevant evidence. READ MORE: Sunak issued triple lockdown warning as Tory voters set to drop out of party

“This included interviews with on-site staff and, in line with the Met’s established approach to retrospective coronavirus regulatory investigations, sending legal questionnaires to a number of people who had been identified from the Photo.” They added: “The inquest has thoroughly reviewed all of the documents and, after careful consideration, it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to refute the version of events provided by the participants in a standard that would meet the required threshold.” The inquest’s findings have reignited anger among Boris Johnson’s supporters over why he was fined for his own lockdown breach. The former prime minister was given a fixed fine for eating cake in the cabinet room on his birthday during the first lockdown. A Tory MP who remains loyal to the former Tory leader told Express.co.uk: “It just goes to show that it really is a joke. “The Met made the rules as they went. They only fined Boris because of pressure from the liberal media.” DO NOT MISS :

Mr Bailey quit as chairman of the Policing and Crime Committee late last year when footage of his rally first emerged. He said the rally was ‘unauthorised’ and that he was resigning because he did not want the case ‘to lead the important work of the committee holding the Mayor of London to account’. Although Mr Bailey and his colleagues were not charged with breaking the rules, senior Cabinet minister Grant Shapps called the footage ‘shameful’ at the time. “At this time last year my father was in hospital – we couldn’t visit him, we didn’t know if we’d see him again, we couldn’t visit him for four months and we were very careful to abide by all the rules,” said.

“I expect everyone else to do the same.” Some Conservative staffers were disciplined for attending the event. The Met Police’s decision to take no further action over the rally comes just days after it was claimed Mr Bailey was among 20 people nominated by the former Prime Minister to sit in the House of Lords . The list is currently being assessed by the House of Lords Appointments Committee. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: ‘We do not comment on unsubstantiated speculation about honors or nominations.

