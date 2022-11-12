Talks between Putin and Zelensky should resume in a few days, says Turkiyes Erdogan





Putin and Zelensky are set to resume talks according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Reported by Russian news site Kommersant on Saturday November 12, Erdogan would be in contact with the two parties to find out what they expect from the talks. Erdogan reportedly said: “During these 2-3 days, if I can contact him (with the President of the Russian Federation. – “Kommersant”), I will have the opportunity to talk with him about what he thinks, the steps they are going to take, in particular the steps they can take to transform this process, i.e. dialogue, in peace. “We will also speak with Mr. Zelensky and see what they think, how they look at such a case (Turkey’s mediation on Ukraine and the prospects for peace talks), we will of course know their opinion.” He added that he and his colleagues will seek to understand the situation and the demands of each side with the aim of understanding the best way to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the current conflict. Erdogan had some success with the talks which notably resulted in the resumption of grain exports. Making it clear to the two leaders that a diplomatic solution is the only way out of the situation, he expressed his willingness and willingness to end the conflict. Turkey has used the situation in Ukraine to its advantage by playing the role of intermediary between East and West, but also by pressuring potential NATO members to bring about the change it seeks. With talks between Putin and Zelesnky set to resume, it remains to be seen whether Erdogan can pull a rabbit out of the hat and bring the two leaders closer to a peaceful resolution. Thanks for taking the time to read this article, don’t forget to come back and check the Euro Weekly News website for all your up to date local and international news and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and instagram.

