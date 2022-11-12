Biden to pressure Xi Jinping on North Korea at G20 talks

By AFP

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA: US President Joe Biden landed in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea during their first face-to-face meeting at next week’s G20 summit.

Biden landed in Phnom Penh for meetings with Southeast Asian leaders ahead of his meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Bali. The meeting between the two superpowers comes after a record series of missile tests by North Korea that raised fears the reclusive state could soon conduct its seventh nuclear test. At Monday’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Biden will tell Xi that China – Pyongyang’s biggest ally – has “an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies”, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters. Biden will also tell Xi that if North Korea’s missile and nuclear development “continues down this path, it will just mean a stronger US military and security presence in the region.” Sullivan said Biden would not make demands of China but would instead give Xi “his perspective.” It is that “North Korea poses a threat not only to the United States, not only to (South Korea) and Japan, but to peace and stability in the entire region”. Whether China wants to increase pressure on North Korea is “of course up to them,” Sullivan said. However, with North Korea rapidly increasing its missile capabilities, “the operational situation is more acute right now,” Sullivan said. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has added his voice to calls for concerted international action to stop Pyongyang’s missile program during talks with ASEAN, China and South Korea. Tokyo and Seoul are increasingly alarmed by North Korea’s test blitz, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile. Biden and Xi, the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, have spoken by phone several times since Biden became president in January 2021. But the Covid-19 pandemic and Xi’s subsequent aversion to travel to abroad prevented them from meeting in person.

READ | North Korea: missile tests were carried out to attack the south and the United States Regional rivalry The two men have no shortage of talking points, with Washington and Beijing at odds on issues ranging from trade to human rights in China’s Xinjiang region and the status of the autonomous island of Taiwan. UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the two sides to work together, warning on Friday of “a growing risk that the world economy will be split into two parts, led by the two largest economies – the United States – United and China”. Ahead of the G20, Biden will push U.S. commitment to Southeast Asia in meetings with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), seeking to counter the Beijing’s influence in the region. China has flexed its muscles – through trade, diplomacy and military influence – in recent years in a region it considers its strategic backyard. Biden traveled to Phnom Penh with an agenda emphasizing his administration’s policy of “elevating” the US presence in the region as a guarantor of stability, Sullivan said. Biden will advocate for “the necessity of freedom of navigation for legal and unfettered commerce, and to ensure that the United States plays a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.” Xi emerges, Putin absent Both Biden and Xi enter the G20 buoyed by recent domestic political success: Biden’s party achieved surprisingly strong midterm results and Xi secured a historic third term as leader of China. At last month’s Communist Party Congress, where he was reappointed leader again, Xi warned of a difficult geopolitical climate without mentioning the United States by name, as he weaved a narrative of “inevitable” triumph. of China on adversity. The G20 summit will be the latest step in a diplomatic re-emergence for Xi after the pandemic – it comes less than a fortnight after hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing. In addition to Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was shunned by the West for his invasion of Ukraine, and who sends Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, will notably be absent from the summit. Lavrov will insist on Moscow’s view that the United States is “destabilizing” the Asia-Pacific region with a confrontational approach, Russian news agency TASS reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the G20 virtually, after his request to address the ASEAN gathering was rejected.