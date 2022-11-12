Is Imran Khan the new Sherlock Holmes?





Since morning, a Sherlock Holmes hashtag has been trending on social media and by that you might have thought of Henry Cavill who recently starred in a film reprising the role of the famous detective but to our surprise Sherlock Holmes from Twitterati is none other than Imran Khan.

Freedom of journalism is unquestionably a good thing. However, release sometimes comes at a cost. The same thing happened with Imran Khan who was interviewed by Chinese media.

During the interview, the interviewer called the ex-Prime Minister “Sherlock Holmes” on the grounds that he suspected the opposition party was behind the attack.

Read more: PTI President Imran Khan’s request for disqualification rejected

According to the interview, she compared Khan to Holmes because he acted a lot like Sherlock Holmes. However, netizens did not take the interview well and mocked the immature and disrespectful Chinese reporter.

Don’t really agree with Melissa’s anti-China rhetoric, but she’s absolutely right that Khan acts like Sherlock Holmes. https://t.co/510YhljZTz

Dan (@stealthychad) November 11, 2022

Khan can’t answer questions with evidence, so he pushes his way out of the questions by acting like Sherlock Holmes. https://t.co/jetNfJzw1p

Sardar Jaagan Bhayo (@SardarBhayo) November 11, 2022

You are such an immature and disrespectful interviewer @melissakchan. You are very lucky that he is a gentleman. Who tells a former prime minister who recently faced an assassination attempt that he behaves like Sherlock Holmes. You have no idea about Pakistan and the impact of the US coup. https://t.co/ulRhdx0Ggh

Lorena Dyson (@LorenaDyson) November 11, 2022

I compared former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro. To his credit, he took it well. In the full interview, I also told him that he acts a bit like Sherlock Holmes, so there’s a lot going on! Look! @dwnews: https://t.co/LhieRYeh9t pic.twitter.com/IosSqViJ6b

Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 10, 2022

Hey @melissakchan, open your comments section, where is the professionalism now? let us Pakistanis respond to your sarcastic statement “SheRloCk HolMes” with facts. Come on, show some spine. Open it for a debate. Journalism is not a monologue.

BibliovertAfridi (Pardesi Akhroat) (@SpeckyPukhtana) November 11, 2022

Sherlock Holmes. pic.twitter.com/6shEnzJgyz

Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 11, 2022

A former head of state in the 5th largest country survives an assassination attempt and the DW host calls him Sherlock Holmes because he suspects his adversaries planned it.

Is this your journalistic standard @dwnews? Would you react the same way if Merkel, or another European, was shot? https://t.co/2bYCWQo3Nw

Hamza (@HamzaKK) November 11, 2022

Sherlock Holmes was also a drug addict character, mental syndrome disorder isky ilawa usy bhi thi..kia haseen imtezaaj hy KHAN sahb ka or Sherlock sahb ka pic.twitter.com/q3YKmUkRx7

Raja Faizan Ahmed (@RajaFaizan77) November 12, 2022

Another day, another embarrassing interview for ousted ex-PM @ImranKhanPTI, this time with @dwnews. The anchor invoked Sherlock Holmes and the possibility of Khan becoming “a liar” if he couldn’t prove PM @CMShehbaz was behind an assassination attempt:/1pic.twitter.com/kDxIxgTWqp

Ahmed Quraishi (@_AhmedQuraishi) November 11, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmnews.tv/is-imran-khan-the-new-sherlock-holmes/

