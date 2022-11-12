Become stronger and mediate in the war against Ukraine

What does Indonesia hope to gain by hosting the G20 summit?

Indonesian leaders act for different motives. Domestically, she wants to make a name for herself as a skilled peacemaker and mediator at the G20 summit in her own country. Above all, the emphasis on Indonesia’s neutrality by the government of Joko Widodo, or Jokowi for short, and the offer to act as a mediator met with extremely high approval ratings in the survey. In terms of foreign policy, the successful holding of the G20 summit is already a success in the eyes of Jakarta given the current tense situation. President Widodo has thus achieved an important objective: to strengthen Indonesia’s role in international politics without renouncing its own neutrality.

What role will Russia’s war against Ukraine play?

The Indonesian government has already declared that it does not want to turn the meeting into a summit on the Ukrainian conflict; we intend to stick to the original agenda. It is under the motto Recover Together, Recover Stronger (for example: get stronger together and get even stronger) and is primarily intended to focus on economic and social reconstruction after the Covid 19 pandemic. mentioned here, global health architecture, digital transformation and sustainable energy transition, Indonesia is trying to obtain commitments for investment, financial aid and technology transfer from G7 countries and China in particular.

Does the Indonesian government and President Joko Widodo have enough authority and expertise to shape the summit?

In any case, the Jokowi government had sufficient diplomatic expertise to successfully avoid a failure of the G20 meeting due to the non-attendance of G7 states through a series of diplomatic initiatives. Unfortunately, I cannot say for sure what exactly will happen at the summit and to what extent its outcome can be controlled by Indonesian diplomacy alone. This can probably only be reconstructed in retrospect.

The war of Russian aggression has exacerbated bottlenecks and rising food prices, which have hit Indonesia hard. Felix Heiduk, Asia expert at the Science and Politics Foundation

How does Russia’s war against Ukraine affect the economy?

In recent years, climate- and pandemic-related crop failures and supply chain issues have caused food shortages and price increases around the world, and Indonesia has also been hit hard. The war of Russian aggression and rising inflation exacerbated this trend exponentially, hitting Indonesia which, as the world’s largest grain importer, imports around 25% of its needs from Ukraine. In addition, the sharp rise in energy prices on the world market is putting a strain on the national budget, already shaken by the health crisis, as gasoline and diesel are heavily subsidized in Indonesia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia. REUTERS/CINDY LIU

You have already said that the Indonesian presidency will focus on the management of the consequences of Covid (Global Health Architecture), the transition to sustainable energy and digital transformation. Are these issues of concern to other G20 countries as well?

Indonesia continues to view its role in the G20 as an advocate for developing and emerging countries, which have been particularly hard hit both by the economic impact of the pandemic and the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the cost of living. And for those same states, these are important questions. However, energy and food security are almost more important.

Indonesia has so far not taken a clear stance against Russia’s war on Ukraine, but it has advocated for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address ASEAN, the coalition of states of South East Asia. Do you expect the country to position itself even more firmly against the war?

As far as I know, the Jokowi government, like the organizer of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, failed to ask President Zelenskyj to deliver a speech at the ASEAN summit. According to press reports, this attempt failed due to resistance from Myanmar’s military junta, which is closely linked to Russia. But Jokowi traveled to Kyiv and Moscow over the summer to campaign for an end to the war in the face of the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine and the looming global food crisis and to make Indonesia a mediator. possible between the two parties. The objective of the Indonesian president was to establish a dialogue between the belligerents and to lay the foundations for a rapid ceasefire.

Does Indonesia participate in the sanctions against Russia?

In fact, Indonesia had already endorsed the two United Nations General Assembly resolutions in March, in which a majority of states condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, called for the immediate withdrawal of invading troops and declared that the humanitarian situation was dire. However, in the subsequent vote to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, Jakarta abstained on the grounds that it did not want to set negative precedents that could harm the credibility of the Assembly. general. Instead, they support the UN Secretary General’s proposal to create an independent commission of inquiry. However, Jokowi has so far resisted all Western pressure to rescind Vladimir Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. Likewise, he has not signed on to Western sanctions against Russia. To the surprise of many, Jokowi also invited Ukrainian President Selenskyj to the meeting in April. In his view, he is acting in accordance with the Indonesian tradition of neutrality and non-alignment and the constitutional duty to work for peace. The Jokowi government is therefore likely to continue to speak out clearly against the war, but will also not support sanctions against Russia in the future, due to the domestic and foreign policy factors just discussed.

