Donald Trump slams Governor Glenn Youngkin in Virginia





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday, claiming in a social media post that the governor would never have been elected without his support and making a bizarre remark about his last name.

Young Kin (Now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) Virginia couldn’t have won without me, he wrote. I endorsed him, did a really big Trump rally for him over the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows it and admits it.

Trump’s dig at Youngkin comes after two Virginia politicians, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Del. Virginia Beach’s Tim Anderson blamed the former president this week for the GOP’s disappointing midterm results and claimed his power within the party was waning.

But Trump’s attack may not be retaliatory. Instead, it’s more likely that Trump went after Youngkin like he did Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because he sees the governor as a potential contender for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket.

Trump has indicated he is set to announce another bid for the White House, and Youngkin is believed to be considering a presidential run as well.

This is Trump watching the field of potential competitors and firing a few shots through the arc, Ben Melusky, an assistant professor of political science at Old Dominion University, wrote The Virginian-Pilot.

Donald Trump’s digs on Governor Youngkin come after two Virginia politicians, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Del. Virginia Beach’s Tim Anderson blamed the former president this week for disappointing midterm GOP results and said his party power was waning. . (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you are Trump, you focus your supporters’ attention on these potential adversaries in an attempt to start creating strong differences between you and them, he wrote.

Trump, who was posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, also wrote that Youngkin was struggling with the Dems in Virginia, but damn it, do it.

Youngkin did not respond directly to Trump’s messages.

In response to questions about Trump’s remarks on Friday, Youngkin told a group of reporters that he was committed to the unit, according to Youngkin’s spokesman Macaulay Porter.

I work very hard to bring people together; I don’t call people by their names, Youngkin said, according to Porter. It’s a time for us to come together. As a nation, we still have pending elections that have not been finalized and we need to find (a way) forward.

The Republican Party of Virginia did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Gianni Snidle, spokesman for the Virginia Democratic Party, said Trump’s message was blatantly racist, disgusting and unnecessary.

Snidle, however, also faulted Youngkin for refusing to counter Trump in his response.

Voters sent a clear message Tuesday by rejecting MAGA Republicans and their platform, Snidle wrote to The Pilot. (Youngkin is) showing once again how out of touch he is with Virginians. If he really wants to be a unifier, he should disown Trump like his own lieutenant governor did.

As some Republican lawmakers turn against Trump, others have come to his defense.

Day shift

Days of the week

Start your morning with today’s local news

State Senator Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, chastised Anderson and Earle-Sears this week for speaking out against the former president, calling them weak Republicans in a Twitter post and referring to Anderson as a former ally and friend.

Earlier this week, Anderson said he would not support Trump if he launched another presidential bid, arguing it would be the worst thing that could happen to Commonwealth Republicans.

One thing Trump is doing very well in Virginia is mobilizing the left to vote against him and everyone who supports him, he wrote on Facebook.

While the infighting within the Republican Party may be a headache for some, others seem to be relishing the moment.

Rick Wilson, a political strategist and former Republican who co-founded The Lincoln Project, a political action committee dedicated to defeating Trumpism, shared Trump’s post attacking Youngkin on Twitter.

Stop, he writes. It’s too delicious.

Katie King, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.com/news/dp-nw-politics-trump-virginia-20221111-pvqdjpujbbdyvedjnwdoe7m3dq-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos