Pawan Kalyan meets PM Modi amid strained relations between Jana Sena, BJP | Latest India News

Popular Tollywood actor and Jana Sena party leader Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Friday night amid talks over strained relations with the Bharatiya party Janata (BJP) with which his party has been in alliance for three years. .
Accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, head of the Jana Sena party’s political affairs committee, the actor arrived at the INS Chola suite in the Eastern Naval Command around 9:30 p.m., where Modi spent the night before launching a series of projects in the port city on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the Prime Minister, Pawan Kalyan said he received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) two days ago confirming an appointment with him.
It was the first time in eight years that I had a meeting with the Prime Minister. The last time I met him was in 2014 when I campaigned in the state with him. After he became prime minister, I couldn’t see him again, he said.
The actor said he discussed various issues including the current political situation in the state. He inquired about various issues relating to the state and the current political situation. I shared with him all the information I had. He wished for Andhra Pradesh to prosper on all fronts and for people to remain united, he said.
Saying that the meeting with Modi took place in a special situation, Pawan Kalyan hoped that the meeting would bring good days for the state and the people. However, he did not specify what exactly he shared with the prime minister.
After meeting the actor, Prime Minister Modi also held a meeting with the BJP State Central Committee headed by Party State Unity Chairman Somu Veerraju, to discuss efforts to strengthen the party and its expansion in Andhra Pradesh.
Veerraju told reporters that the prime minister gave instructions to the party on how to reach out to the people and explain what the Center has done to the state and its development. It was an inspiring interaction, he said.
Earlier, BJP leaders in the state staged an impressive roadshow from the airport to the Eastern Naval Command, where the prime minister was staying. A large number of people and the BJP workers rained petals on the Modis convoy.
The alliance between the Jana Sena party and the BJP has been rocky for over a year and both parties have adopted independent strategies to fight against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state and the actor has started to closer to the Telugu Desam party led by N Chandrababu Naidu.
While visiting Visakhapatnam on October 15 to attend the Jana Vani program to address public grievances, Pawan Kalyan was confined to the hotel for nearly 36 hours by the police for public order reasons. But he did not receive much support from the BJP.
On his return to Vijayawada the following day, the actor said that all was not well between him and the BJP and that he was terribly upset by the lack of a roadmap for the saffron party in the fight against the anti-politics. -Popular of the Jagan. government of Mohan Reddy. He said he was running out of time and had to make his own decisions.
Within an hour, the TDP leader called Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada and the two issued a joint statement saying there was a need to fight the Jagan government together. This led to the discussion that Pawan and Naidu are likely to forge an alliance ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra.
Pawan Kalyans’ meeting with Modi has gained momentum and it would be interesting to see if he would continue the alliance with the BJP or join the TDP.
