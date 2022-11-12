German TV presenter faces online ‘rape and death threats’ after interview with Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD – Melissa Chan, host of Germany’s international public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, began receiving death and rape threats online as she harassed Pakistan’s most popular leader, Imran Khan, during a from a recent interview.

The Emmy-nominated journalist took to social media and revealed that supporters of Pakistan’s former ruling party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had intimidated her with chilling threats.

In a recent Twitter post, the former editor of the Yale Journal of Human Rights said, “Pakistan Twitter! Ya’ll a lively group! But no, sorry – I never turn on replies to any messages because I get rape and death threats. I don’t need that in my life. There are no problems with freedom of expression! You have the freedom to tweet; I have the freedom to read or not. Hard cookies”.

I compared former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro. To his credit, he took it well. In the full interview, I also told him that he acts a bit like Sherlock Holmes, so there’s a lot going on! Look! @dwnews: https://t.co/LhieRYeh9t pic.twitter.com/IosSqViJ6b

— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 10, 2022

She further clarified that she was targeted for comparing PTI leader Imran Khan to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro.

“I compared former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro. To his credit, he took it well. acted a lot like Sherlock Holmes so there was a lot going on!” Chan wrote in another tweet.

The PTI leader spoke to a number of foreign media recently as he recovered from the attack on his convoy while leading a long march to the capital to push for a snap election.

On the other hand, Pakistan continues to witness ugly social media campaigns targeting the military establishment for rival politicians who dare to speak out against populist leaders.

