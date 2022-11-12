The surprisingly good performance of President Bidens’ party in the midterm elections means Mr Biden will have the domestic political wind at his back when he meets Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday. Mr Xi also arrives with a newly enhanced national status, although his comes from recent Communist Party congresses that orchestrated the approval of his third five-year term as leader and not a free election. Mr. Biden should not hesitate to draw Mr. Xi’s attention to this contrast in what will be their first face-to-face of his presidency. He might suggest that China might want to rewrite some of its propaganda about the dysfunctionality of American democracy, now that so many Free and Fair Vote participants have repudiated pro-Donald Trump Republican Holocaust deniers at the ballot box.