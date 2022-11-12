



The surprisingly good performance of President Bidens’ party in the midterm elections means Mr Biden will have the domestic political wind at his back when he meets Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday. Mr Xi also arrives with a newly enhanced national status, although his comes from recent Communist Party congresses that orchestrated the approval of his third five-year term as leader and not a free election. Mr. Biden should not hesitate to draw Mr. Xi’s attention to this contrast in what will be their first face-to-face of his presidency. He might suggest that China might want to rewrite some of its propaganda about the dysfunctionality of American democracy, now that so many Free and Fair Vote participants have repudiated pro-Donald Trump Republican Holocaust deniers at the ballot box.

As bitter as the campaign just ended is, one thing Republicans and Democrats more or less agree on is the need for a more competitive stance toward China, geopolitically and economically. During the campaign, Democrats touted a legislative achievement aimed at thwarting China’s plans to dominate semiconductor manufacturing: bipartisan Chips and science Law, which provides tens of billions of dollars for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, on the condition that recipients do not increase production in China. The bill provides tens of billions more for basic research. And the Department of Commerce recently announced limits on China’s access to chips and components for supercomputers, many of which Washington says have weapons applications, a significant increase in US response to China’s more aggressive military stance toward Taiwan .

We wonder if the Chips and Science Act is an optimal policy. Research and education should boost competitiveness, but subsidizing some domestic industries is more Chinese-style than US-style. Still, with the new restrictions on high-tech exports, these policies have broad domestic support and are leverage for Mr. Biden in his dealings with Mr. Xi on Monday and beyond. The fact that the United States, although barely free from the risk of inflation or recession, looks buoyant compared to the rest of the world, including China, also strengthens the position of the presidents. The People’s Republic remains stalled largely because of Mr. Xi’s own misguided and disruptive zero covid policy. Beijing announced a gradual easing of unpopular measures on Friday. But officials gave no hint of rolling it out more widely; it would be difficult to do so, as the virus is spreading in China despite draconian measures, while a significant part of the elderly population remains unvaccinated.

Russia’s surrender of Kherson, a key city in a province of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to annex six weeks ago, shows just how wrong Mr Xi was in steering China towards a relationship without limits with Moscow, or assuming that a declining West would not resist territorial aggression. Mr. Biden should not hesitate to remind Mr. Xi of these realities, or seek his cooperation in getting Mr. Putin to completely reverse course. At the party congress, Xi claimed that drastic changes are happening in international politics, which is true, and that China’s autocratic system offers mankind a new choice “for troubled times, which does not is not the case”. Mr. Biden comes to the meeting in a position of strength to tell him.

