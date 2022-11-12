Why Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the elephant in the room

Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesian President and summit host Joko Widodo has told media. But even if he is not physically present, the Russian president will continue to be the elephant in the room and dominate discussions because of his actions in Ukraine.

The November 15-16 summit is likely to be dominated by the ongoing war and Russia’s role in starting the nine-month-old conflict by invading its neighbor.

There are clear indications that the division among leaders over the Ukraine issue could end up making the Indonesian summit the most contentious meeting of the G20.

As the summit approached, a debate raged among members over whether Putin should be invited or boycotted by the G20. But Widodo prevailed over the Russian president’s detractors and managed to remain neutral by inviting Russia to the summit.

As a compromise and to obtain the support of Western countries, he had to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Bali, even though his country is not part of the G20.

Significance of the G20

The group includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. European Union.

It represents 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of world population.

The objective of the G20 is to achieve global economic stability and sustainable growth, the reduction of risks and future financial crises and the modernization of the international financial structure.

But now war in Ukraine looms and threatens to tear the G20 apart, raising serious questions about its survival and ability to stabilize the global economy in the face of future crises.

“The G20 is not meant to be a political forum”: Widodo

Widodo told the Financial Times in an interview that he fears the G20 gathering will be overshadowed by a “very worrying” rise in international tensions.

“The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It’s supposed to be a matter of economy and development,” the Indonesian president said.

Many fear that the internal division will not even allow the G20 to release its usual joint statement issued at the end of each summit.

The recommendations are not binding on the 20 countries, but they do indicate an effort on their part to tackle emerging challenges together. That seems highly unlikely at next week’s summit.

When Indonesia took over the G20 presidency from Italy at the end of 2021, there were hopes that collective efforts would be made to revive the global economy and get it back on track. Expectations were evident as all countries had suffered due to the global disruption of supply chains and the effects of the two-year lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Few anticipated that the war in Ukraine would begin almost seamlessly in late February and derail all efforts to revive the global economy.

Shadow of Russia’s tensions with the G7

Significantly, relations between Russia and the rest of the Western economies that are part of the core group known as the Group of Seven, or G7, have often been problematic.

The G7 was formed in 1975 following the global oil crises and when countries in West Asia and North Africa started to use oil as a weapon against the developed economies of the West, to discuss security, finance and other important economic developments.

Subsequently, in the post-Cold War era, an effort to integrate the Russian economy with the rest of the developed Western economies led to the creation of the Group of Eight or G8. But it was disbanded after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the core once again became the G7.

But now, the longer war in Ukraine and the invasion of Russia has created a much larger opposition led by the Western group within the G20.

The G20 began in the wake of the Asian economic crisis in 1997-98 as a meeting of economy ministers and central bank governors to discuss checks and balances to meet future economic challenges.

But he had to be promoted to the level of head of government after the 2008 global economic crisis which started in the United States, quickly spread to the rest of the world.

However, the group’s effectiveness in dealing with the challenges of the global economy is now frequently questioned.

US-China rivalry and other bilateral tensions

But beyond Russia, there are also other tensions within the G20, such as the current strain in America’s relationship with China that prevents the group from coming up with effective policies that can be implemented.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming summit as a confident leader after winning an unprecedented endorsement from the Communist Party of China as general secretary for a third term.

By contrast, US President Joe Biden will be there after losing the House of Representatives to Republicans in the US midterm elections, a development that risks crippling the rest of his presidency.

The two leaders are due to hold their first face-to-face meeting before the Bali summit. This in turn can help ease tensions between the two countries.

But there are strains and strains in relations between the members, such as the two-year-long military clash between India and China over the Line of Actual Control and in Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. United. All of these divisions are likely to add the members of the G20 who present a united face to face the emerging challenges of the global economy.

Among the initiatives, G20 leaders agreed to create a fund to deal with future pandemics and supply chain disruptions to protect the global economy. But Ukraine could derail all these efforts.

India’s G20 Presidency

For India, which takes over from Indonesia to host the G20 summit in 2023, this represents an extremely important opportunity. More than 200 meetings are planned for next year in the run-up to the Delhi summit. This certainly poses a huge logistical challenge. But it is also an opportunity for India to host these gatherings in different parts of the country to showcase its diverse and rich cultural heritage to the world.

More importantly, if India succeeds in convincing both Russia and the West, since it has good relations with both, to quickly end the war in Ukraine, it will certainly strengthen its image as a player. important and responsible world.

Importantly, under his presidency, India can save the G20 and retain its role as the major global forum to address future economic challenges and call for collective leadership to address them.

However, its development will not only depend on India, but more factors that will shape the emerging global situation in the coming months.