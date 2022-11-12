ASEAN agrees to talk to opposition groups in Myanmar



[From left to right] Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen , Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Bruneis Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Malaysian Lower House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun greet each other on stage during the ASEAN-UN Summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association Summits Southeast Asian Nations, in Phnom Penh, November 11, 2022. Photo AFP .

Southeast Asian leaders agreed on Friday to engage opposition groups in Myanmar as they seek ways to quell the country’s escalating bloodshed, which has left thousands dead in clashes since last year’s coup.

The crisis in Myanmar dominated the first day of a rally by the regional bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh which will be joined by US President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Myanmar has descended into bloody conflict since the army overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.

ASEAN agreed to a ‘five-point consensus’ peace plan with Myanmar in April last year, but the junta has so far ignored it and the bloc has struggled for months to find ways to apply it.

Frustrated by the procrastination of the generals, the leaders instructed their foreign ministers on Friday to draw up “an implementation plan which describes concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a precise timetable”.

In a 15-point statement drafted over two days of difficult talks between foreign ministers, the bloc agreed to “soon engage all stakeholders”.

“Engagement would be done in a flexible and informal manner, primarily through the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy for Myanmar,” the leaders’ statement said.

This will likely involve meeting with representatives of Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), a self-proclaimed parallel body dominated by former lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s party.

The NUG sees itself as the country’s legitimate government, but the junta considers its members to be “terrorists”, and engaging with the group would be an important step for ASEAN.

The leaders also warned the generals that if they did not intervene, the bloc could extend the ban on senior junta figures from attending ASEAN meetings.

“It’s a warning, it’s a strong message from the leaders,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters.

Within the bloc, Indonesia has been one of the main voices calling for tougher action against the junta, along with Malaysia and Singapore.

Philippine Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Dan Espiritu said after more than a year of inaction by the junta, it was time to “implement another alternative plan given the limited progress” .

He described the situation in Myanmar as “critical and fragile with increasing violence”.

The five-point plan calls for an end to violence, dialogue between all parties in Myanmar under the mediation of the ASEAN envoy, and humanitarian aid.

Last year’s coup closed the door to Myanmar’s brief alliance with democracy after decades of military rule.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned that Myanmar’s military had “a very high tolerance for pain, a very high tolerance for isolation” and that the crisis could take decades to resolve.

Elsewhere on Friday, the summit agreed “in principle” to let East Timor join ASEAN, granting it observer status while it works towards full membership.

ASEAN blocked Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from attending the rally in Phnom Penh, which is also attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

China, the bloc’s biggest trading partner, has always had good ties with the Burmese junta, although it has expressed some unease with the ongoing chaos in the country.

Western powers have piled on sanctions against the junta and the US has urged ASEAN to take a ‘strong’ stance to press the junta to reduce the violence, which has escalated in recent weeks with military airstrikes lethal attacks on civilian targets, including a school and a concert.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said Myanmar will be a major topic when Biden meets with ASEAN leaders on Saturday.

On Sunday, Biden will meet Li in Phnom Penh at the East Asia Summit, which hosts ASEAN members as well as other regional powers including Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

A day later, the American leader flies away for a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Myanmar’s state media criticized ASEAN’s involvement, accusing the bloc of being a “pocket dog for the United States”, while the junta warned against imposing a timeline to the peace process, saying it could have “negative implications”.