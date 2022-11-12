Politics
ASEAN agrees to talk to opposition groups in Myanmar
Southeast Asian leaders agreed on Friday to engage opposition groups in Myanmar as they seek ways to quell the country’s escalating bloodshed, which has left thousands dead in clashes since last year’s coup.
The crisis in Myanmar dominated the first day of a rally by the regional bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh which will be joined by US President Joe Biden on Saturday.
Myanmar has descended into bloody conflict since the army overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.
ASEAN agreed to a ‘five-point consensus’ peace plan with Myanmar in April last year, but the junta has so far ignored it and the bloc has struggled for months to find ways to apply it.
Frustrated by the procrastination of the generals, the leaders instructed their foreign ministers on Friday to draw up “an implementation plan which describes concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a precise timetable”.
In a 15-point statement drafted over two days of difficult talks between foreign ministers, the bloc agreed to “soon engage all stakeholders”.
“Engagement would be done in a flexible and informal manner, primarily through the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy for Myanmar,” the leaders’ statement said.
This will likely involve meeting with representatives of Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), a self-proclaimed parallel body dominated by former lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s party.
The NUG sees itself as the country’s legitimate government, but the junta considers its members to be “terrorists”, and engaging with the group would be an important step for ASEAN.
The leaders also warned the generals that if they did not intervene, the bloc could extend the ban on senior junta figures from attending ASEAN meetings.
“It’s a warning, it’s a strong message from the leaders,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters.
Within the bloc, Indonesia has been one of the main voices calling for tougher action against the junta, along with Malaysia and Singapore.
Philippine Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Dan Espiritu said after more than a year of inaction by the junta, it was time to “implement another alternative plan given the limited progress” .
He described the situation in Myanmar as “critical and fragile with increasing violence”.
The five-point plan calls for an end to violence, dialogue between all parties in Myanmar under the mediation of the ASEAN envoy, and humanitarian aid.
Last year’s coup closed the door to Myanmar’s brief alliance with democracy after decades of military rule.
Earlier this month, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned that Myanmar’s military had “a very high tolerance for pain, a very high tolerance for isolation” and that the crisis could take decades to resolve.
Elsewhere on Friday, the summit agreed “in principle” to let East Timor join ASEAN, granting it observer status while it works towards full membership.
ASEAN blocked Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from attending the rally in Phnom Penh, which is also attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
China, the bloc’s biggest trading partner, has always had good ties with the Burmese junta, although it has expressed some unease with the ongoing chaos in the country.
Western powers have piled on sanctions against the junta and the US has urged ASEAN to take a ‘strong’ stance to press the junta to reduce the violence, which has escalated in recent weeks with military airstrikes lethal attacks on civilian targets, including a school and a concert.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said Myanmar will be a major topic when Biden meets with ASEAN leaders on Saturday.
On Sunday, Biden will meet Li in Phnom Penh at the East Asia Summit, which hosts ASEAN members as well as other regional powers including Russia, Australia and New Zealand.
A day later, the American leader flies away for a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Myanmar’s state media criticized ASEAN’s involvement, accusing the bloc of being a “pocket dog for the United States”, while the junta warned against imposing a timeline to the peace process, saying it could have “negative implications”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/186162/asean-agrees-to-talk-to-myanmar-opposition-groups
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ASEAN agrees to talk to opposition groups in Myanmar
- Brazil dominates USA Basketball in World Cup qualifiers
- Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit to avoid January 6 committee subpoena
- Women’s cricket in India to reach all-time high in the next 3 years: Sourav Ganguly
- Oklahoma men’s basketball survives Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Pakistan: coup threats
- Central Institution for University Sport – Freie Universität Berlin
- Wang Yidi wins women’s singles title at Table Tennis Championships-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News
- Bollywood: ‘Hera Pheri’ fans react as Kartik Aaryan signs on for latest franchise – Reuters
- Melania “not happy” with Donald Trump’s return plans to the White House: report | world news
- Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shines in her little black dress – Footwear News
- Why Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the elephant in the room