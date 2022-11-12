Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi Highlights Importance of Visakhapatnam in India’s Business Sector, Here’s What He Said

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


After launching several development projects in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of the city of Visakhapatnam in driving trade across the world, according to news agency ANI.

He said projects related to connectivity, oil and gas sector were launched in Visakhapatnam today, Saturday. These projects will boost the growth of Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the inauguration and laying of the first stone of the projects on 10,000 crores will meet the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the audience after the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said: “Visakhapatnam was an important port in ancient India. Through this trade it was carried across the world. Even today, Visakhapatnam is the center of commerce in India. Visakhapatnam played a very important role in connecting India with the world. From West Asia to Rome, the ports of Visakhapatnam were a center for India’s commerce.

Multi-model transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards it, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in all areas, including transportation. education, entrepreneurship, technology, etc.

He said whether it is education or entrepreneurship, technology or the medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in all fields.

He further emphasized on the growth of the Indian economy, saying the country is breaking new milestones in several sectors and making history as the world is witnessing a crisis.

“Today, as the world is going through a crisis, India is making new milestones in several sectors and making history. The world is witnessing our growth. ‘ordinary man,’ Prime Minister Modi said. .

He said the economic corridor which is being launched today will improve multi-modal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-highlights-importance-of-visakhapatnam-in-indian-trade-sector-here-s-what-he-said-11668234563587.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: