Prime Minister Modi Highlights Importance of Visakhapatnam in India’s Business Sector, Here’s What He Said

After launching several development projects in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of the city of Visakhapatnam in driving trade across the world, according to news agency ANI.

He said projects related to connectivity, oil and gas sector were launched in Visakhapatnam today, Saturday. These projects will boost the growth of Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the inauguration and laying of the first stone of the projects on 10,000 crores will meet the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the audience after the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said: “Visakhapatnam was an important port in ancient India. Through this trade it was carried across the world. Even today, Visakhapatnam is the center of commerce in India. Visakhapatnam played a very important role in connecting India with the world. From West Asia to Rome, the ports of Visakhapatnam were a center for India’s commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for worthy projects 10,500 crores in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also present. pic.twitter.com/aCtEXWBurc — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Multi-model transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards it, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in all areas, including transportation. education, entrepreneurship, technology, etc.

He said whether it is education or entrepreneurship, technology or the medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in all fields.

He further emphasized on the growth of the Indian economy, saying the country is breaking new milestones in several sectors and making history as the world is witnessing a crisis.

“Today, as the world is going through a crisis, India is making new milestones in several sectors and making history. The world is witnessing our growth. ‘ordinary man,’ Prime Minister Modi said. .

He said the economic corridor which is being launched today will improve multi-modal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)