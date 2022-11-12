Shahbaz Sharif stands in front of Imran Khan, know the reason behind Pakistani Prime Minister’s confidence





Islamabad: Following a defeat in Pakistan’s parliament in a ‘no confidence’ vote that saw a coalition government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif return to power, Imran Khan waged a sustained campaign through massive public rallies and anti-government roars. March, which was named ‘Freedom March’. Khan aims to overthrow the new ruling structure and hold snap elections in the country. The current coalition government of at least 13 political parties under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Shehbaz Sharif faces a major challenge and threat from Khan, whose long march against the government is back after a week . started.

Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Wazirabad in Punjab, although he was shot and wounded. Now that Khan is seated in his residence in Lahore and recuperating, his march will continue with him to the capital, Islamabad. He addresses his supporters daily via video link. The big question that remains is whether Khan’s major strategic and political attack posing as supporters of the Shahbaz Sharif government’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would have blocked all roads leading to the national capital to encircle Islamabad. The shutdown plan will survive as planned with demands for the immediate removal of the government and the announcement of snap elections in the country. The ruling dispensation is backed by the country’s powerful military establishment. pressure or what Khan may call a grave threat of anarchy and lawlessness through the masses? One thing that seems to be clear from the writing on the wall is that the current ruling system in Pakistan is backed by the country’s powerful military establishment, which seems willing to support not only the ruling government, but also the government . Not prepared to back down from the situation, but to deny, ignore and dismiss the allegations made against him or those held responsible for Khan’s relentless targeted campaign against him.

It is a mystery that Khan was brought to power with the widespread support of the military establishment who backed him wholeheartedly, which is why the opposition then and the government parties today were almost “out of place” during Khan’s tenure. But Khan’s performance of power and his lofty claim of having the best capable team on his side fell like a game of cards when he lost the support of the very military establishment he now stands against and publicly defies. Given the above reasoning, Khan and his ongoing campaign were fished out of the water and Shahbaz Sharif’s coalition government was compared to a one-man force asserting Khan’s political credentials and supremacy policy on others through a set of coalition governments. It would not be wrong to add it as a more appropriate alternative in terms of majority in political representation.

