Politics
After Munugode, it’s time for the lotus to bloom everywhere: PM Modi
Hitting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for what he said puts the family first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday it was time for a government that puts the people first and predicted that the lotus (symbol of BJP) soon to bloom everywhere in Telangana.
Narendra Modi was addressing BJP workers in Begumpet en route to Ramagundam during his Telangana tour. He praised their fight against an oppressive state government.
Speaking on the recently concluded Munugode partial poll, Modi said people’s trust in the BJP was unprecedented in which bigwigs were brought to their knees in this election by party workers.
Without naming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or his TRS party, Modi lambasted them for letting down the state which has huge development potential. However, he said that the lotus always begins to bloom at the darkest hour.
The way the people of Munugode have shown their confidence in the BJP is unprecedented. I saw how the BJP workers brought the whole Telangana government to one seat in the Assembly. The bigwigs were forced to their knees, Modi said recounting Munugode’s indirect vote which saw the TRS beat the BJP by more than 10,000 votes.
Each bypoll sent the same message that dawn is approaching. The darkness of Telangana will soon dissipate. Everywhere in Telangana, the lotus will bloom, the prime minister said.
He also recalled the deep and enduring relationship of the Saffron Festivals with Telangana. When the BJP was reduced to a two-seat Lok Sabha party in 1984, one of the seats won was from Hanamkonda to Warangal. He said the state has never deserted the BJP even in its worst days and now Telangana has already decided to make the BJP the biggest party in this state, the Prime Minister thundered.
In a joke to the state’s chief minister, he said superstition still reigns in this modern city. Rao is known for his firm belief in Vaastu and auspicious times. Superstition decides where to stay, which department to go to, when to form the cabinet, when to depose a minister, everything is decided by superstition, he said.
Modi reiterated that corruption and family rule are the greatest enemies of the poor and of development. Instead of putting the family first, Telangana wants a people-oriented government, Modi said while assuring the people that those who plunder the poor will not be spared.
During another search in Rao, he said: “You must have seen how some people try to join forces in order to evade the investigation. He ordered BJP workers to go to every booth and publicize Central’s plans. He also told them to ignore the abuse he and the BJP were being subjected to.
Those in power are spending all their time and attention abusing Modi and cursing the BJP, PM says in bid to steal thunder from TRS which would surely counterattack him once he quits ‘State. He said the abuse he was subjected to spurred him to work harder for the development of the country and the poor.
As the country develops and development projects are accelerated, some depraved minds and forces for their own political interests are indulging in gossip to incite people. Such rumors are circulating against Singareni Colliery Company Limited (SCCL) and other coal mines. And this is being stirred up by some in Hyderabad and given color, Modi said.
In SCCL, the state government owns 51% of the shares, while the Indian government owns only 49%. There is no such proposal to privatize the SCCL for consideration nor does the Center have any such intention. Do not listen to these rumors and let those who are exchanging lies stay in Hyderabad, he added. He said mine auctions were held to bring transparency and the share of profits went to locals through the district mining fund.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao again ignored the Prime Minister’s welcome and several protests were organized by the TRS and the coal miners’ unions.
