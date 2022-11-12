Joe Biden will give Xi Jinping “his view” on North Korea at G20 summit

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping enter the G20 buoyed by recent policies. (Case)

Phnom Penh, Cambodia:

US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday promising to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea during their first face-to-face meeting at next week’s G20 summit.

President Biden met with Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh ahead of his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Monday in Bali.

The meeting between the two powers comes after a record series of missile tests by North Korea that raised fears the reclusive state could soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

At Monday’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Joe Biden will tell Xi Jinping that China – Pyongyang’s biggest ally – has “an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies”. , said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. journalists.

Joe Biden would also tell Xi Jinping that if North Korea’s missile and nuclear buildup “continues down this path, it will just mean a stronger US military and security presence in the region.”

Mr Sullivan said President Biden would not make demands of China but rather give Xi “his perspective”.

It is that “North Korea poses a threat not only to the United States, not only to (South Korea) and Japan, but to peace and stability in the entire region”.

Whether China wants to increase pressure on North Korea is “of course up to them,” Sullivan said.

However, with North Korea rapidly increasing its missile capabilities, “the operational situation is more acute right now,” Sullivan said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has added his voice to calls for concerted international action to stop Pyongyang’s missile program during talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China and the South Korea.

Tokyo and Seoul are increasingly alarmed by North Korea’s test blitz, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s office said due to rising tensions caused by missile launches from the North, he would hold a one-on-one summit with Kishida in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, have spoken to each other by phone several times since Joe Biden became president in January 2021.

But the Covid-19 pandemic and Xi’s subsequent aversion to foreign travel prevented them from meeting in person.

Regional rivalry

The two men have no shortage of talking points, with Washington and Beijing at odds on issues ranging from trade to human rights in China’s Xinjiang region and the status of the autonomous island of Taiwan.

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the two sides to work together, warning on Friday of “a growing risk that the global economy will be split into two parts, led by the two largest economies, the United States- United and China”.

Joe Biden met with ASEAN leaders on Saturday to push U.S. engagement in the region, in a bid to counter Beijing’s influence there.

China has flexed its muscles – through trade, diplomacy and military influence – in recent years in a region it considers its strategic backyard.

President Biden has said the United States wants to work with ASEAN to “defend against significant threats to the rules-based order and threats to the rule of law.”

Xi emerges, Putin absent

Both Joe Biden and Xi Jinping enter the G20 buoyed by recent domestic political success, with President Biden’s party achieving surprisingly strong midterm results and Xi Jinping securing a historic third term as leader of China. .

At last month’s Communist Party Congress, where he was once again named leader, Xi Jinping warned of a difficult geopolitical climate without mentioning the United States by name, as he weaved a tale of triumph” inevitable” of China on adversity.

The G20 summit will be the latest step in a diplomatic re-emergence for Xi after the pandemic – it comes less than a fortnight after hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.

Besides Joe Biden, Xi Jinping will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was shunned by the West for his invasion of Ukraine, and who sends Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, will notably be absent from the summit.

Lavrov will insist on Moscow’s view that the United States is “destabilizing” the Asia-Pacific region with a confrontational approach, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the G20 virtually, after his request to address the ASEAN gathering was rejected.

