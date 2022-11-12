Turkey helps Pakistan alleviate food security problems





CARACHI:

Turkey’s state aid agency is helping flood-affected Pakistani farmers mitigate an imminent threat to food security caused by recent super floods and rains that inundated millions of acres of cropland across the country in ‘South Asia. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a program to provide wheat seeds to thousands of farmers to help them grow crops in the southern provinces of Sindh and southwestern Balochistan which have been badly affected by near apocalyptic floods. Wheat is the main winter crop and a major source of income for millions of farmers across Pakistan. So far, the relief agency has distributed 60 tons of wheat seeds to 700 smallholder farmers in the eight worst affected districts of Sindh, TIKA Karachi coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran told Anadolu Agency on Friday. . The districts include Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu and Khairpur. TIKA held the last ceremony in Matiari district to supply wheat seed to more than 100 farmers in collaboration with Sindh Agricultural University in Tandojam, Hyderabad district and Rural Agriculture Extension Department Sindh, according to a statement released Friday by the Turkish relief agency. Basaran said at the ceremony that the program aims to help small-scale farmers who have suffered huge losses in terms of crops ready to harvest and money due to floods and massive rains. Since the flood waters receded, he added, seeds and fertilizers are now the main needs of millions of farmers in flood-affected areas. One of the beneficiaries of the program, Ghulam Mustafa, thanked Ankara for its support, saying: “We have always heard about the friendship and brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan, but today we have witnessed it. “. Turkey has so far sent 15 planes and seven trains loaded with relief supplies including tents, boats, food, medicine, vaccines and other items on instructions from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has also set up three “tent cities” in Dadu, Hyderabad and Noshero Feroz districts of Sindh, providing temporary accommodation for some 3,000 disaster-affected people. floods. In addition to killing more than 1,700 people, the monsoon that began in mid-June and lasted until the end of September flooded a third of Pakistan, washing away hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, bridges and animals and destroying millions of acres of cropland. The massive floods caused $30 billion in losses to the country’s already struggling economy, mostly in infrastructure and agriculture.

