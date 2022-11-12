Politics
Lotus will bloom in Telangana, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accusing him of corruption and dynastic politics.
Addressing a massive rally in Begumpet, Prime Minister Modi said the state needed a “people first, not family first” government.
Referring to the results of the recently held Munugode secondary polls in which the BJP candidate received 86,000 votes in a close contest, Prime Minister Modi said that “the sun will rise in the state and the lotus will bloom ” in Telangana.
“The way the people of Munugode have shown their confidence in the BJP is unprecedented. I saw how the BJP workers brought the entire government of Telangana to a seat in the Assembly. It shows that you have people’s blessing and your manual labor is paying off,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The prime minister also brushed aside KCR’s “superstitious beliefs”, saying all crucial decisions – including where to live, where to office, who to choose as minister, etc. – are taken on the basis of superstition. This is the greatest obstacle to social justice, he explained.
Prime Minister Modi, while alleging endemic corruption in the state, central governments are pushing for digital transactions and online payments have significantly reduced corruption as all transactions can be tracked.
“Thanks to Tri-Shakti from Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, we were able to remove all fake beneficiaries. The poor receive money directly into their accounts. Previously, the money and the ration intended for the poor were looted by fraud,” he pointed out.
It was thanks to the Bharatiya Janata party’s “karyakartas” that it won more than 300 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in the Begumpet area of Telangana on Saturday. .
He added that the BJP has a very distinct connection with Telangana. In 1984, when our party only won two seats in the Lok Sabha elections, one of them was Hanamkonda seat of Telangana, he said.
The prime minister criticized the ruling TRS saying that “those who prospered in the name of Telangana pushed back the state”.
“The government and rulers of Telangana always do injustice to the capacity of the state and the talent of its people,” he said, adding that the political party that the people of Telangana trusted the most is the one that betrayed him.
He said people in the state and country have been keeping a close eye on people who are trying to band together and form a coalition of the corrupt.
He added, “I have a personal request for Telangana karyakartas. Some people, due to desperation, fear and superstition, will use the best of abuse for Modi.
“I ask you not to go astray with these tactics,” the Prime Minister added, stressing that such abuse works like food for them and that he remains unmoved by all the slang used against him.
“Abuse Modi, abuse the BJP… but if you abuse the people of Telangana then you will have to pay dearly,” he said, mentioning that there are deliberate attempts made to block the way of the plans launched by the Center to reach the State.
