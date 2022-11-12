Protests erupt in Telangana as PM Modi tours the state





Hyderabad: Several protests erupted in Telangana on Saturday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. Young people in the city marked their protests against the prime minister’s visit to various locations including KBR Park and Osmania University. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited to the nation on November 12. He also held a public meeting before the inauguration today. Black flags and balloons with signs “Back Modi.. No entry to Telanganawere released by the Telangana Handeva Youth Force in the KBR park as they shouted at a large scale against Modi’s visit. At Osmania University, around 50 Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV) students protested and shouted slogans against the prime minister’s visit with black flags. Amberpet police quickly arrested them. Siasat.com spoke with TRSV General Secretary Karunakar Reddy who said they were protesting “false promises” made by the central government in Telangana. “Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014. Even though projects like Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) and Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) were promised to the state , there was no development. We are protesting against this,” Karunakar Reddy said. Siasat.com. He further stated that the Prime Minister comes only out of vanity. “Prime Minister Modi is coming to the state for a photo op. He doesn’t care about development. He hasn’t delivered on his promises,” he said. Since the news of Modi’s visit to the state broke, many anti-Modi posters have sprung up. On November 10, a flex appeared in the Jubilee Hills area that said No Entry Mode and 5% GST reduction on handloom products. It was set up by the Telangana Chenetha Youth Force. Several banners were also spotted in different parts of Khairatabad against the Prime Minister’s decision six years ago to reduce black money through demonetization, where he said: “‘Give me 50 days, burn me alive if I’m wrong.’ In response to this, the poster read: “It’s now been 2195 days and counting, but no Modiji improvements. Good bye Modi. This is not the first time that anti-Modi posters/banners/flexis have appeared in the city ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state. Earlier in July this year, posters targeting the Saffron Festival appeared in LB Nagar. Coal miners protest privatization Not just in Hyderabad, protests were reported in Mancherial district where various union leaders and activists were arrested by the police. They were protesting against the Centre’s decision to privatize the coal blocks which affected the livelihoods of many coal mine workers. The protests took place in the towns of Srirampur, Bellamapalli, Ramakrishnapur and Mandamarri. According to protesting coal miners who wore black badges, giving carte blanche to industrialists like Ambani and Adani will further plunder the country’s resources. The Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham Union (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Indian Trade Union Center (CITU) of Singareni Collieries Company (SCC) have been taken into custody preventive before the visit of the PM. TBGKS leader Miryala Rajireddy, CPI Secretary of State Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, INTUC Vice President Dharmapuri, HMS leader Riaz Ahmed and APCLC leader Madana Kumaraswamy were among those detained.

