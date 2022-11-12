Boris Johnson calls for India free trade deal to be finalized

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called upon to finalize the free trade Agreement (ALE) between India and the UK, which missed the Diwali deadline set under its premiership.

Let’s finally get this free trade deal in place that mysteriously seems to have had a tire punctured since I left office, he said at a summit in New Delhi, India. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali to conclude this free trade agreement. I wonder what the heist is.

When FTA negotiations began in January this year, the aim was to double trade between the two countries to 86 billion by 2030. India hopes to increase exports of leather, jewellery, textiles and foodstuffs, with post-study work visas and Indian emigration. in the UK a high priority.

Britain, meanwhile, aims to double its total exports to India to 28 billion a year by 2035, boosting wages in the UK by up to 3 billion. The UK also wants a deal to cut tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whisky.

According to media reports, although 16 chapters covering 26 policy areas were agreed upon during the talks, no new deadline has been set for concluding the talks after both sides missed the Diwali deadline.

While addressing the Hindustan time leadership summit in the Indian capital Delhi, Mr Johnson affirmed a phenomenal upward trajectory in the ties of two countries under the leadership of Rishi Sunakeven though no new deadline has been set to finalize the trade agreement between the two countries.

The Conservative leader said the two countries needed each other more than ever as we live in dangerous and turbulent times.

Claiming credit for Rishi Sunaks’s rise to the post of prime minister, he said his cabinet boasted of ministers whose origins can be traced back to India, which made it possible for an Indian-born leader to replace him .

The government I was proud to lead had more ministers who could trace their origins to India than any other government in the world. The crowning achievement of my approach is that my replacement himself is of Indian origin, he says.

I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, will follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other more than ever because, like [prime minister Narendra] Modi and his Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said we live in dangerous and turbulent times, Mr Johnson added.

The former prime minister also criticized the Russian president Vladimir Poutine for his vile and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as he predicted his defeat in the war.

Putin will rightly lose so Putin will be defeated by sheer heroism and love of country by the Ukrainian people.

The former British Prime Minister also said that the war risks weakening Russia while strengthening China. The bear looks increasingly desperate and pushed by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda, he said.

He called on India and the UK to work more closely.

Even if the United Kingdom and India were not bound by ties of love, feelings, family, trade, if we were not bound by personal economic interests, we would be united for this reason vital that our two democracies are forced to confront the irresponsible and sometimes dangerous behavior of coercive global autocracies, he added.