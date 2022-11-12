Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes three predictions about Ukraine





‘Putin will lose the war’: Former UK PM Boris Johnson makes three predictions on Ukraine (file photo)

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for a “vile and unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine. Johnson made three predictions when hitting Putin. He said: “Putin will lose and deservedly so. Putin will be beaten by simple heroism of love and fatherland by the Ukrainian people.” Claiming the conflict was “disastrous publicity” for Putin’s “war machine”, he said Russian exports of military equipment would be badly affected. This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China, he predicted. He added, “The bear looks increasingly desperate and pushed by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda.” Boris Johnson on Indo-British relations Britain’s ties with India will remain on a “phenomenal upward trajectory” under Indian-born British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday. The two countries need each other more than ever because “we live in dangerous and turbulent times”, he said. Johnson also called on the two countries to finalize a free trade agreement, saying he couldn’t wait until next Diwali for that. The former British Prime Minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade increase by 28%. READ | 800 positive tests on cruise ship in Sydney, Australia, epidemic risk level at “level 3” “Finally let’s deliver this free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a puncture since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali until to do this free trade agreement. I wonder what the blockage is,” Johnson said. Last month, Rishi Sunak was installed as India’s first British prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who took over after Johnson stepped down as prime minister. “I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, will follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other more than ever because, as Prime Minister Modi and his Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, we live in dangerous and turbulent times,” Johnson said. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-putin-will-lose-war-china-will-strengthen-former-uk-pm-boris-johnson-makes-three-predictions-on-ukraine-3001601 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos