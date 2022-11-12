Integrated infrastructure development is essential for inclusive growth: PM Modi





The Center has focused on an integrated approach to infrastructure development to ensure inclusive growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam after the official groundbreaking and foundation stone ceremony for the development works in Andhra Pradesh involving an investment of about 10,740 crore. Related stories Direct tax collections exceed 10.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal year This is 30.69% higher than gross collections of over 8 lakh crore for the corresponding period last year Investments in the country were increasing due to programs and initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, GST and GATI Shakti, the Prime Minister said, adding that the welfare of the poor was also taken into account. The country’s young people now have access to new opportunities by focusing on emerging sectors, including drones and startups, he said. In process

Referring to economic crises in many countries across the world, the Prime Minister said India was writing a new development story in difficult times. Thanking the Prime Minister for his support to the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state had yet to recover from the wounds of its bifurcation eight years ago and the Centre’s support would be vital., We have used every penny of our resources for the development of the state, he said, adding that his government would work with the Center for the development of the state regardless of the policy. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, said the railways were undergoing a transformation with world-class facilities. Vizag station will be developed into a world-class facility with 446 crores, the minister said. The Prime Minister has also approved new telephone towers in the state which would connect 4,668 villages, Vaishnaw added. PM Modi has dedicated ONGC’s U-field Onshore Deepwater block project in the state and Narasannapet to the Pathapatnam section of NH-326A as part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati corridor. He laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, and the upgrading and improvement of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Port. Related stories US Treasury removes India from currency watch list India had been on the list for two years TO SHARE Copy link

